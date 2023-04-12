HomeSearch

“Dawg You Played 48 Last Night go to Bed!”: Jayson Tatum Ridicules LeBron James For Staying Up Late After Impressively Sealing Playoff Berth

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 12/04/2023

Nov 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James must be feeling good because he hasn’t gone to bed, just yet. Just a few hours ago, he was out on Twitter and now he put up some pictures on Instagram. Like any millennial, LeBron is celebrating his achievements on social media.    

We don’t think he has gone to sleep just yet. He put up this post celebrating his crucial post-season win on Instagram. He did that just a little over an hour ago, around 6 am local time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

The victory might have probably left him feeling so ecstatic that he couldn’t sleep. He even Tweeted about it a few hours before getting on Instagram.

And across the land, his rivals are noticing, urging him to go to bed!

“Dawg you played 48 last night go to bed!”: Jayson Tatum is ridiculously telling LeBron James that he is old through comments

We know the relationship between the two is chock full of love and admiration. But for Jayson Tatum to be at practice and to reply to LeBron’s post on Instagram is nothing short of hilarious.

“Dawg you played 48 last night go to bed!”, read the comment on the post.

Jayson might be right here, LeBron has stayed up far too long. He is 38 and a big playoff series vs the Memphis Grizzlies is looming around the corner. It is less than 4 days away.

He should go to sleep, for his sake we hope he has.

Jayson Tatum and LeBron James’s relationship is very unique

LeBron James and Jayson Tatum share a unique relationship on and off the basketball court. Despite facing off against each other numerous times, they have shown mutual respect and admiration.

LeBron has often praised Tatum for his ability to score and has cited that the Celtics star has the potential to become one of the best players in the league. Outside basketball, they share a relatively close friendship, with James even congratulating Tatum on the birth of his son, Deuce, in 2019.

