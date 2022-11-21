Dennis Rodman, Who Spent $20 to Lose His Virginity, Once Creeped Out Radio Host by Receiving Oral S*x Live

Apr 4, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Dennis Rodman during halftime of the championship game of the Final Four of the 2011 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament between the Butler Bulldogs and Connecticut Huskies at Reliant Stadium. Connecticut won 53-41. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman is as famous for being wild as he is for rebounding. The legendary Chicago Bulls star, who played basketball with an edge and lived his life on the edge, has time and again displayed his eccentricity. However, the man who befriended the North Korean director, has a way of toping each of his strange acts. But perhaps one of the weirdest things he ever did was receiving oral s*x while talking to a radio host on a live show.

While in a conversation with Jorge Sedano, the host was trying to get Dennis Rodman to discuss the Miami Heat. With LeBron James and Chris Bosh teaming up with Dwyane Wade, the entire NBA community was going through the big 3 fever.

But during the show, it was easy to hear weird sounds from Dennis’s side. Upon pestering, Rodman finally revealed what was going on and it was wilder and weirder than you can imagine.

Dennis Rodman received Oral S*x on radio show

At first, Sedano was confused by what was happening. Rodman was giggling and acting strangely. It seemed almost as if he wanted the world to know what was going on.

When Sedano continuously asked The Worm what was going on, Dennis Rodman revealed that there was a girl with him. He then told Sedano to ask the woman in question. Though the host genuinely tried, he failed miserably as both Rodman and the woman, who revealed her name was Teresa, just continued to dodge Sedano’s questions.

Dennis finally gave in and revealed what was going on. This obviously creeped out Jorge who just wanted to discuss LeBron James and the Heat.

Dennis: “She’s just sucking something. Sorry! I’m sorry about that. You said keep clean, right?” To which Jorge replied: “”I know, dude, why are you calling me then? What the hell are you talking to me for? If you’ve got that chick there, why the hell did you want to call me, Dennis?”

Dennis lost his virginity for $20

As a child, contrary to his current perception, Dennis was a shy boy. Though he grew up into a womanizer, he really had a problem impressing women. So, naturally, his first time didn’t happen until much later in his life.

When The Worm was 20, his friend paid a sex worker $20 to be with Rodman. Maybe the difficulty in finding a partner early in life is what made Dennis pursue it so obsessively after success.

