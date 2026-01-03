Fans Roast Doc Rivers as Footage Shows Giannis Antetokounmpo Creating Game-Winning Play vs. Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks had to scrape hard to get over the Charlotte Hornets hurdle on Friday, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was the star of the show. He didn’t just perform well on the floor, but also in the technical area, something that drew in some ridicule towards the Bucks’ head coach, Doc Rivers.

Milwaukee won 122–121, with the game-winning shot coming from a combination of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Porter Jr. The ball was inbounded, and Giannis passed it to Porter Jr., who drove toward the rim. Giannis’ defender left his assignment to try to stop Porter Jr., leaving Giannis open for a dunk after Porter Jr. lobbed the ball for an alley-oop.

This wasn’t Rivers’ masterclass. It was Giannis who called this play, as evidenced by videos circulated on X (formerly Twitter).

Giannis could be seen drawing on the whiteboard that Rivers was holding as the rest of the Bucks players looked on. Rivers did not appear upset or protest, suggesting that he trusted Giannis’ idea.

Fans, however, are making fun of the legendary coach on the social platform, with some even questioning why he has a job in the first place when it’s his star player who’s calling the shots in crunch time.

“Doc Rivers is the most expensive assistant coach of all time,” one fan wrote on X. “Deada** how is he still employed,” wrote another.

The Bucks, after this victory over the Hornets, are now 15-20. There are signs of improvement, but a team having Giannis should not be having a record below .500. Fans in Milwaukee seem fed up with Rivers, too. “That’s how you know we gotta fire Doc lmao,” one user opined after watching Giannis make the final play of the game.

Rivers is under pressure, but right now, there’s no real talk of him being replaced. But one thing is certain. If the Bucks don’t make the playoffs, his time in Milwaukee is surely up.