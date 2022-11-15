Formerly Accused of Being Homophobic, Tim Hardaway Apologizes for his R*pe Comments on-air during Warriors-Spurs Game

Nov 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Former Golden State Warriors player Tim Hardaway speaks to the media before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

It was a special night for the Dub Nation, who had Run TMC in the house, donning the hat of broadcasters for the home game against the Spurs. The former high-scoring trio consisting of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, and Chris Mullin had fans buzzing with excitement.

The Hall of Famer trio got its name from the hip-hop group Run DMC. Despite a run time of mere two seasons, the Don Nelson-coached group became the talk of the town with their fast pace offense, becoming the league’s highest-scoring in the 1990-91 season.

Keeping in mind the Run TMC Takeover theme at the Chase Center, the current crop of the Warriors led by Stephen Curry would pay homage to the era, donning throwback jerseys.

Stephen Curry rocking the Tim Hardaway Sr. throwback for Run TMC takeover night in The Bay! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/lmBpkDdkAj — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2022

However, this moment of pure nostalgia took an ugly turn when Hardaway made certain insensitive remarks during the second quarter of the game.

With the contest between the Warriors and Spurs continuing, social media would ensure Hardaway be made accountable for his actions, eventually leading to the 56-year-old airing a public apology.

Tim Hardaway apologizes for his poor choice of words on air.

In its first, the Warriors broadcasting booth at Chase Center had Run TMC call game as Dub Nation decided to honor the trio for their contributions. Unfortunately, the casual and fun nature of conducting the broadcast took a rather ugly turn when Hardaway uttered certain insensitive remarks.

In a play that had Steph Curry fouled by the Spurs, Hardaway attempted to indulge in a little bit of humor, not realizing the insensitivity in his words.

“So y’all thought that was great D?” said the five-time All-Star. “I thought that was just r*ping him. I think they should call the police on that.”

What made Tim Hardaway think he could say this on national television? 😳 pic.twitter.com/MXjxDP5YNZ — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) November 15, 2022

Post the occurrence, co-commentators Mullin, Richmond, and former teammate/sideline reporter Tom Tobert had an awkward moment, quickly proceeding in a hush-hush.

Nevertheless, soon enough, Hardaway would come on air, apologizing for his insensitive remarks.

“I used a poor choice of words earlier in the broadcast,” said Hardaway. “I want to apologize for that. Let’s get back to the game, and let’s finish the game off with a 30-point win and go home happy.”

“Hey everybody, I used a poor choice of words earlier in the broadcast I wanna apologize for that.” Tim Hardaway apologizes for his use of the word “rape” while covering the Warriors-Spurs game.pic.twitter.com/7LdiUPdfxb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 15, 2022

Tim Hardaway’s controversial homophobic statements in the past.

This isn’t the first time that Hardaway has found himself amid a storm, following his insensitive nature. During a 2007 interview on Miami’s The Dan Le Batard Show, when asked about former NBA player John Amaechi coming out, the former Heat guard crossed all limits, hurting the sentiments of the gay community.

“Well, you know, I hate gay people, so I made that known,” said Hardaway. “I don’t like gay people. I don’t like being around gay people. I’m homophobic. I don’t like it. I shouldn’t be in the world or in the United States.”

After receiving backlash for his comments, Hardaway would tender a public apology. Earlier this year, in an interview with San Francisco Chronicle’s Ron Kroichic, the veteran guard shed further light on the matter.

Tim Hardaway is about to be enshrined in basketball’s Hall of Fame. An interview 15 years ago, though, still hangs over his legacy. “It was so wrong of me, and people have suffered. I had to grow up and really do some soul-searching.”https://t.co/q9ncl8nqK7 — Sporting Green (@SportingGreenSF) August 29, 2022

“I grew up in a church, and that’s what churches were like: they instilled in you that (homosexuality) wasn’t the way you were supposed to be,” Hardaway said. “I was taught something different. Don’t talk to them, don’t mess with them, leave them alone. I never tried to talk bad about them or do hateful things. It was my upbringing in church. But I will tell you this: it was very wrong of me, and people have suffered. I had to grow up and do some soul-searching. What I said was just hurtful.”

Hardaway’s comments had even delayed his induction into the Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, the veteran guard has worked with several LGBTQ communities, sensitizing himself to the issue.

