Giannis Antetokounmpo Recalls the Haunting Moment Kyrie Irving Welcomed Him to the NBA

Mar 22, 2015; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) puts pressure on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Almost every NBA athlete has a story for their ‘Welcome to the NBA moment’. It’s usually described as the moment a newly drafted player realizes that he is actually in the NBA, the toughest basketball league in the world. This moment of realization more often than not comes after a veteran player humbles the rookie on the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s moment of realization was handed to him by Kyrie Irving. During a conversation at an event, the Greek Freak detailed what happened.

In Giannis’ rookie year, he faced the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 20th, 2013. Although he was a top talent, Giannis was nervous because it was his first game ever.

He said, “Went out there to do the pregame warmup, and all of a sudden I see Kyrie Irving coming out. This is my first game EVER. I was just playing Kyrie Irving on 2k the year before! … I think he gave us like 40 [points].”

Kyrie finished the game with 39 points and a three-point win over the Bucks. The Bucks star could only manage six points in that game as he witnessed the eight-time All-Star hand him a moment he’ll remember forever. Giannis was only 19 in his rookie year, and he was schooled by a 21-year-old Kyrie at the time.

