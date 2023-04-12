“Hahaha, Not Draymond Green Shooting his Shot to Meet Beyonce!”: Shaquille O’Neal Reposts Hilarious Commerical Ahead of NBA Playoffs!

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are looking to go back-to-back and win a 5th NBA Championship in the last 8 years. They face a huge hurdle ahead but they are the reigning champs. Shaquille O’Neal, a broadcasting savant these days, decided to post something funny on his Instagram and we think it is the right time to pull this out.

Posting about anyone and everyone means you will get a lot of attention. Shaq’s attitude is quite right these days. He is back from hip surgery and wants to earn the media’s attention ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

We think he wakes up every day and finds the most hilarious things to post because this one is straight-up funny! It’s Draymond being clueless and asking for an audience with Beyonce!

Shaquille O’Neal posts a hilarious commercial featuring Draymond Green on his Instagram story

Draymond Green is seen talking to Horace Grant, who he does not recognize. Admittedly, we didn’t either. But that is the whole purpose of the commercial.

As the two talk about Footlocker, they are interrupted by Michelle Williams and who is also, unrecognizable. Draymond then chimes in with a “Hey, you think you could introduce me to…“. Before the cut.

We think we know who he wanted to see. Beyonce, of course! There is no denying that any one of us would like an audience with Beyonce Knowles. The Queen B.

One Twitter user thinks this was a hilarious attempt from Draymond Green, citing, “Hahaha, Not Draymond Green Shooting his Shot to Meet Beyonce!”.

Gotta thank Shaq for showing us that! He is the king of posting hilarious content. And he doesn’t necessarily like Draymond, yikes!

Shaquille O’Neal and Draymond Green’s rocky relationship