“I was happy Serge Ibaka won, but nobody else”: Kevin Durant explains why he returned to play for Golden State Warriors despite calf strain in the 2019 NBA Finals

Kevin Durant reveals to Serge Ibaka that threepeating with the Warriors was why he returned while carrying a calf injury in the 2019 NBA Finals.

KD has returned at the highest level of play that any basketball player has shown after suffering a torn Achilles. He’s made the perfect comeback from perhaps the most daunting injury problem in team sports.

Durant may not have won a championship in 2021, but he’s signed a supermax extension with the Brooklyn Nets. The expectation for him, as has been for a decade, is nothing less than a championship.

As an 11-time All-Star, MVP, 2-time Finals MVP and 4-time scoring champion, his credentials are golden. But the hunger to fight and prove himself on the biggest stage in basketball within him rages on unabated.

This hunger can drive a lot of athletes to great heights. But it also drove the likes of Kobe Bryant to overexert himself at a time that he didn’t need to. KD fell victim to the same problem.

“I was happy Serge Ibaka won, but nobody else”: Kevin Durant

Durant was on Serge Ibaka’s popular internet show called ‘How Hungry Are You?’ during the Covid shutdown last year. The Nets superstar congratulated Ibaka at the start of the show. He also laid out his injury return timetable while explaining why he returned to play in 2019:

“I know, I wanted to beat y’all, that’s why I came out there, man. I didn’t want you to win one at all…Yeah, I just needed that three in a row, you know? We needed that, you know what I’m saying?”

“Y’all came outta nowhere. I didn’t even expect you to make the Finals, but y’all was playing well against us and I had to see what I could do. And when you win, you realize it’s something bigger than yourself.”

“Like, the whole city is a part of it. Whole organization, everybody gets a couple of extra dollars, you know? It’s just, it’s just good vibes all the way around. So I was happy you won, but, just you. Nobody else.”

