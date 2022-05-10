“I would lock his a** up”: Shaquille O’Neal and Rudy Gobert continue their rivalry on social media

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert have become the talk of the town on Twitter.

Recently on The Big Podcast with Shaq, The Lakers legend was critical of Gobert and the Jazz after their exit from the Playoffs versus the Dallas Mavericks. Later, “Big Shaq” shared a screenshot from a Bleacher Report social media post that featured the caption, “Shaq says Rudy Gobert wouldn’t be able to guard him.” The screenshot also included Gobert’s comment saying, “I would lock his a** up.”

"I wonder what French BBQ Chicken tastes like" Shaq is not afraid of Rudy Gobert 💀 pic.twitter.com/2yNlGPQFyY — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) May 10, 2022

O’Neal’s caption read, “Locked up.”

Gobert replied to O’Neal’s post saying, “I believe that I would’ve given you a harder time than anyone else ever gave you. Am I overconfident about my abilities? I guess we’ll never know. That would’ve been fun.”

Gobert has been immense on the defensive end for the Jazz but has struggled on the offense. O’Neal was not too kind to Gobert after signing a new contract with his franchise, even going as far as saying. “You average 11 points in the NBA, you can get $200 million.”

Shaquille O’Neal’s Dominance on Court in the NBA

Many experts still believe that O’Neal was one of the most explosive players of his time. With a towering presence on both ends, he was seen as an ‘unstoppable monster’ in every team he played with. With the Los Angeles Lakers, O’Neal and Kobe Bryant forged an unforgettable partnership winning three successive Championships in 1999, 2000, and 2001.

O’Neal was unguardable during his prime. In the 1993-94 and 2002-03 seasons, he averaged 28.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks. He also led the NBA in field-goal percentage six times during those 10 years, winning three Final MVP awards.

It is up for debate to see a prime Shaq come face-to-face against a Gobert, who has won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award three times. One thing is certain, the battle would certainly go all the way to the limit!

