“I’m like f**** shut up, he was like ‘Make me!’”: Damian Lillard is full of praise for Jordan Poole as his impressive season with the Warriors continues

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has admitted that he saw glimpses of Warriors’ Jordan Poole way before his impressive campaign this season.

Lillard spoke about his encounter with Poole in the 2019-20 season on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast”. The Blazers’ point guard remembered visiting the Warriors in a game in the absence of main stars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

During the game, Poole was vocal and even had a small altercation with Lillard. Talking on the podcast, he says, “So, I think I had like 40 points, but we lost at Golden State. I think it was towards the end of the first half, maybe or whatever – I’m at the free-throw line, he’s just back there talking. So, I turn to him, and I’m like shut the f*** up, you know what I’m saying – like shut up. And he was like, ‘Make me!’”

The 31-year-old continued talking about Poole in another match between the two teams. Lillard starred with a career-high 61 points, but it was Poole’s constant trash-talking that caught his attention.

“From those interactions, I paid more attention to him. And as I paid more attention to him, you know, I started to notice his game more,” he added.

Also Read: “I made the playoffs”: Damian Lillard has in fact made the post-season, jokes with new teammate Joe Ingles on Twitter

Jordan Poole’s Impressive 2021-22 NBA Season

Poole finished 4th in the Most Improved Player ranking this season. The Golden State Warriors have risen incredibly this season, beating the Denver Nuggets 4-1 to reach the Western Conference semi-finals.

However, Poole has been instrumental in the team’s rise under coach Steve Kerr. He is averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and four assists. With the returns of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to the line-up, Poole has improved considerably as the Warriors finished third in the Western Conference this season.

The youngster definitely has a long career in front of him, but he will look to become an integral part of a team that has dominated the league in the last decade. Warriors have won the NBA Championship in 2015, 2017, and 2018 and will look to add a 7th Championship this year.

Also Read : “LeBron James is worried about the wrong Michael Jordan”: Jordan Poole is averaging 28.7 ppg in the playoffs, same as King James“