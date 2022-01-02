“It was just like I’m going to score 60, I don’t care who’s guarding me”: Gilbert Arenas credits Allen Iverson as the toughest player he’s ever had to guard

Allen Iverson is perhaps the single most iconic player to never win an NBA championship. Gilbert Arenas credits him as the toughest player he’s ever had to guard.

It’s really hard to describe what AI – the Answer – means to kids who grew up on basketball courts in the 90s and 2000s. Michael Jordan is – of course – the one mythical boss character no one ever talks about.

But when we tried to take the court, we promised to try and play with the same intensity that our own legends displayed. And none of them was more fierce than one Allen Iverson.

Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson were much the same way in one way for sure – they would lay their lives down on the court every night. They played every game like it mattered. Trying times came and trying times passed them, but their intensity stayed the same – or even mounted when the occasion demanded it.

Quantifying this will to win is hard unless you put the time in to watch the game tape for how AI pursued each possession. The highest nod any player can get is from her peers and his rivals, and Allen Iverson gets it from all of them.

Gilbert Arenas says Allen Iverson was the hardest player he’s ever had to guard

The former Wizards star was a guest with DJ Vlad for an interview. It was a characteristically in-depth, hard-hitting one and Arenas played a brilliant guest as always.

Among the best nuggets from the episode was when Vlad enquired whether Kobe Bryant was the hardest player Gilbert Arenas ever had to guard. No Chill Gil went with Allen Iverson instead, noting:

“[Allen] Iverson was the hardest to guard, because he didn’t care about anything. It was just ‘I’m trying to score 60 and I don’t care who’s guarding me. I’m not gonna talk to you, I’m not gonna look at you – I’m gonna look through you. I’m gonna play as hard as I can possibly.”

“You know how the white boy played in high school? Just in there, real tough. He’s in there sweating on you – that was Iverson, but he actually had offense. He kept coming all the time.”

