Jamal Murray Girlfriend: Harper Hempel’s Infamous Video Resurfaces As Disrespectful Fan Yells ‘I’ve Seen Her S**k D*ck’

Jamal Murray was caught up in quite the controversy during the 2019-20 NBA season. Despite him having a breakout season in that year’s Playoffs inside of the NBA Bubble, almost all the noise surrounding him was unfortunately linked solely to what he had showcased on his Instagram story in March of 2020.

It was during this time when the New Balance athlete accidentally posted a video of his girlfriend, Harper Hempel, performing oral s*x on him on his Instagram story. This led to an endless amount of screenshots and video downloads, leading to the videos and pictures being posted incessantly across social media platforms.

Jamal would later go on to apologize to his followers and state that he had been hacked. “First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks,” wrote Murray.

Jamal Murray gets heckled about this situation

Fans in arenas need to have certain rules and regulations in place that holds them accountable for any obscene actions they might commit or things they might say. Because, when it comes to what happened to Jamal Murray, it’s safe to say that the respective ‘fan’ involved should’ve been kicked out of the game.

During a game between the Pistons and the Nuggets, a fab of the former team goes at Murray and yells out that he saw his girlfriend ‘s**king d*ck’ towards him. This prompts him to approach the fan along with Nikola Jokic, leading to the man sitting back down in his seat.

That video being leaked led to quite a dark time in both Jamal and Harper’s life and to reference as disrespectfully as he did should be grounds for getting kicked out of the arena. Players like Russell Westbrook and LeBron James have done this before and rightfully so.

The Nuggets would go on to win the game 119-100 after a slow start as they trailed the Pistons at halftime. The Nuggets outscored Detroit 33-14 in the 4th quarter as Jamal finished the game with 19 points and 10 assists.

