LeBron James likens his NBA career to a $517 million GOAT movie franchise

LeBron James compares his career to the Godfather trilogy and credits Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett for helping to shape his career.

LeBron James is not just a brilliant basketball player, but he is also a well-educated individual. The King enjoys movies and recently compared himself to Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather.

With 18 seasons, over 1,300 regular season games, and over 37,000 points, King James can certainly say that he has had a busy career. However, after injuries, the Lakers forward realized that he is no longer at the start of his NBA career, but is nearing the end.

LeBron will be entering his 20th season in the NBA and will seek to lead the Lakers back to the NBA finals as he chases MJ’s six rings.

So, between his experience and the legacy he’ll leave behind after retirement, the King is philosophical.

During a 2020 regular season game against the Pelicans, LeBron James demonstrated his grasp of film culture by comparing his professional trajectory to a prominent film series known as the Godfather.

The King is a passionate fan of The Godfather, having seen it several times and comparing his incredible career to the renowned film series.

Also, read – Stephen Curry gets a 96 rating in 2K23, no other Warriors are rated 85 or above

LeBron James compares his career to the Godfather trilogy and discusses how Kobe, Duncan, and Garnett helped shape his career

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is in his 19th NBA season and attempting to win his fifth title. The 36-year-old point-forward compared his career thus far to the classic The Godfather film trilogy. Al Pacino, the film’s star, is one of LeBron’s favorite performers.

“I guess you could compare my career to The Godfather trilogy,” James said during the Lakers’ regular-season finale against the Pelicans in 2020. “It’s been like watching a three-part movie. You go through the first seven years, then the next seven, and then I get a couple more years before you get to the last seven. To be honest, it’s a lot like The Godfather trilogy. “Every difficulty, every challenge, every event of my life has formed me into the person I am today in year 18.” Having the rivalry with Golden State and playing four straight years in the finals shaped a portion of my career.”

“I guess you could look at my career like the Godfather trilogy. It’s been literally like a three-part movie.”

– LeBron James likens his career to the Godfather trilogy and shouts out Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett for shaping his career 💯 pic.twitter.com/YM3IPeIij6

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 17, 2021

“I’ve had battles with a number of greats.” Three of the finest players to ever play the game were inducted into the Hall of Fame recently, and I had battles with all three of them. Obviously, my struggles with Timmy [Duncan] in the finals, my battles with KG [Kevin Garnett] in the East trying to get to the finals, and my battles with Kob’ [Bryant] every time we play in our two games per year in the regular season. “I’ve had many struggles and experiences that have formed me into the person I am today.” And I appreciate it, and I haven’t taken any of those opportunities for granted.”

LeBron James wants to retire as the greatest NBA player of all time, and he has worked tirelessly to establish his reputation as the GOAT.

Also, read – $70 million Greek superstar beats out LeBron James and Kevin Durant to soar atop NBA 2K rankings