“LeBron James, Same Sh*t Like Adam Levine”: Sofia Franklyn Reveals How Lakers Star Uses NDAs to Cheat on Savannah James

Lakers star LeBron James is under fire as a podcaster puts him alongside Adam Levine and calls him out for cheating on Savannah

The Los Angeles Lakers have a horrendous start to their 2022-23 NBA season. After making big promises to change the course the team was headed on, the Lakers did manage to change it, but for the worse. They lost against the Warriors on the road and then back-to-back home losses against the Clippers and the Blazers.

LeBron James started his 20th season and is looking as sharp as ever. He’s been averaging 27.3 points, 11 rebounds, 7.3 assists, one steal, and 1.3 blocks a contest. However, his 3-point shooting has suffered, just like the rest of the team. The King is shooting only 25.9% from beyond the arc.

At a time when LBJ is busy dealing with his team’s woes, he seems to find himself in the middle of another controversy. A podcaster named Sofia Franklyn made some pretty big allegations against the Lakers star.

Sofia Franklyn accuses LeBron James of cheating on Savannah James

LeBron James has been together with Savannah James since 2002, i.e., their high school days. She’s his high school sweetheart, and they’ve seen all kinds of things together. They have three beautiful children together, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

LeBron and Savannah tied the knot in 2013, almost 11 years after being together. They’ve fielded quite a few allegations of infidelity because of their love for each other and their family. However, that doesn’t mean the accusations stop coming in.

This time, podcaster Sofia Franklyn brought up the same in her podcast ‘Sofia with an F.’ She was talking about Adam Levine and Leonardo DiCaprio, when she brought up LBJ.

“Don’t be dumb. You are famous, Adam, you know how f****** famous you are. You can be a little sly about it. Leonardo DiCaprio, I know for a fact, I mean, I’ve never been invited but my friends have. He goes out, and his bodyguards or whatever go up to the girls, ask them if they want to go back to his house or wherever. They sign an NDA. LeBron James, same s***.”

Someone asked her what LeBron did. To that, she said,

“LeBron James has various parties constantly where NDAs need to be signed, and women are at. You didn’t know that? You didn’t know LeBron’s a cheata?”

Those are some pretty serious accusations. We hope Sofia has some proof to back up her claims. Flinging dirt like this on a married man like LeBron and accusing him of cheating on Savannah? That’s one grave claim.

LeBron and his history for being called out for cheating

This isn’t the first time someone has accused LeBron of cheating. Savannah has fielded accusations of LBJ cheating on her with Rihanna. LeBron has also been accused of snooping around the DMs of famous Instagram models.

Bron has also been accused of cheating by an NFL player’s wife, Erza Haliti. She accused him of cheating on Savannah with a supermodel, who later denied even knowing who LeBron James was.

With these many rumors, sometime people start to wonder whether they’re just rumors or if there is any truth behind the same. However, without any proof, no one can say anything for sure.