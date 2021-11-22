Basketball

“LeBron James, the dog Tre and then me”: Gabrielle Union spells out the order of priorities for Dwyane Wade and who’s on top of it

"LeBron James, the dog Tre and then me": Gabrielle Union spells out the order of priorities for Dwyane Wade and who's on top of it
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Offensively, there's a huge advantage, that's why you see so much dancing": Julius Erving reemphasized how physical NBA basketball was in the 70s and 80s
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James, the dog Tre and then me": Gabrielle Union spells out the order of priorities for Dwyane Wade and who's on top of it
“LeBron James, the dog Tre and then me”: Gabrielle Union spells out the order of priorities for Dwyane Wade and who’s on top of it

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have been described as peanut butter and jelly. Even D-Wade’s…