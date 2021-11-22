“LeBron James, the dog Tre and then me”: Gabrielle Union spells out the order of priorities for Dwyane Wade and who’s on top of it

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have been described as peanut butter and jelly. Even D-Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union is jealous of their bond.

It goes without saying that teammates in any sport forge a very special bond with each other. This does extend beyond the sporting arena into other walks of life, but sports are different in how they allow you to express your affinity with those you’re on the same team as.

And in terms of dream fit, there are few duos who were better than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. The Flash and the King on the same team spelled curtains for the rest of the Eastern Conference.

For 4 straight years, the Miami Heat graced the NBA Finals, winning two of them. Dade County would become Wade County for 2 summers out of 4 as LeBron led them to back-to-back titles.

In those 4 years, we’ve seen basically the league’s most telepathic communication between a pair of teammates this century. One would think that given their lack of shooting, Wade and James wouldn’t be a good fit. But that couldn’t be further from the reality.

Gabrielle Union spells out the order of priorities for Dwyane Wade and where LeBron James is on it

A great on-court fit is often born out of a great off-the-court fit. That was definitely the case for the Banana Boat crewmates as LeBron, Wade and Bosh planned their careers so as to end up on the same team.

To call LeBron James and Dwyane Wade just best friends would absolutely be an understatement. In fact, the Heat legend’s wife Gabrielle Union says the Lakers superstar is absolutely his favorite person:

“I think his list goes LeBron, the dog Tre, and then me. I think I come right after Tre. Maybe after our chef Rich, I’m not sure, since I do not feed him!”

“If Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are peanut butter and jelly, I feel like I’m tuna fish and he’s like mayonnaise. I’m not sure! It’s clearly not PB&J.”

