‘Lonzo Ball’s closest friend robbed him of $1.5 million’: How the Bulls player and the Big Baller Brand were defrauded by Alan Foster

Lonzo Ball is one of the NBA’s most intriguing players. Touted as “Steph Curry with a 40-inch vertical” during his draft, Lonzo hasn’t quite lived up to his lofty expectations yet. Still a solid role player, his status as one of the best defensive guards is widely accepted in NBA circles.

Coming into the league, another reason for Lonzo’s popularity was one beyond his game. The Big Baller Brand, launched in 2016 by LaVar Ball and Alan Foster aimed to cash in on the future stardom and hype surrounding the Ball brothers; Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo.

Also read: “Joel Embiid lost $10,000 for saying ‘F**k Lavar Ball’”: When Sixers superstar went at Lonzo Ball’s father and got fined by NBA for use of inappropriate language

The poster boy for BBB as an upcoming brand was indeed Lonzo. Drafted No.2 by the Lakers, Lonzo was expected to ascend to stardom and elevate BBB with him. However, for Lonzo and BBB, the entire experience was one to forget, ultimately.

How did Lonzo end up losing over $1.5 Million from his rookie deal with the Lakers?

In what shall be narrated as a story of misplaced trust, Lonzo Ball lost a considerable chunk of his hard-earned rookie deal to a “trusted” associate.

Alan Foster, the co-founder of BBB was a close family friend of the Ball family. Foster was entrusted with major responsibilities by the family, particularly with respect to BBB.

On an occasion where Lonzo’s mother, Tina Ball was sick, the duty of handling finances was passed on to Foster. A former felon, Foster pounced on the opportunity. Lonzo Ball reportedly lost around $1.5 million during this period and the same was attributed to Foster.

Lonzo immediately took control and fired Foster from the BBB organization. The brand failed to take off to the heights expected of it. Lonzo even hid the tattoo he had of the BBB logo stating how it reminded him of Foster and made him sick.

LaVar’s hype made sure BBB got the attention he sought. But the brand and its story as a whole perished quite unceremoniously.