“Makes a Grown Man’s Eyes Water”: Dwyane Wade Shares Heartwarming Message From Daughter Zaya Wade on Instagram

Since retiring from the NBA in 2019, Dwyane Wade has kept himself busy with a variety of projects and activities. He has become an entrepreneur, launching his own wine label and investing in companies like Li-Ning. Additionally, he has become a television personality, appearing as an analyst on TNT’s NBA coverage and hosting his own game show, ‘The Cube’. LeBron and Savannah playing Dwyane Wade’s new game, ‘The Cube’ 🤣🔥pic.twitter.com/GsgyT0mwd2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 12, 2021 He has also been an advocate for social justice, speaking out on issues such as police brutality and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Most importantly, he has been a great father to his children. His transgender daughter Zaya has definitely felt the support he’s extended toward the LGBT community since her decision to transition.

Dwyane Wade shares a message posted by his daughter

The former Miami Heat star took to his Instagram stories to share his joy after his daughter thanked him for willingly taking on transphobic hate to support her journey. In her message, she said:

“I thank you every day for going through struggles in life to make sure I would be happy.”

Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union recently made waves with their powerful acceptance speech at the NAACP Awards. They’ve played a major role in helping to erase transphobia from public spaces.

The bond between Dwyane and Zaya Wade

Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya have a beautiful bond that is centered around love, acceptance, and support. Zaya came out as transgender in 2020, and since then, Dwyane has been an incredible ally to his daughter.

Dwyane has spoken openly about his journey to understanding and accepting his daughter’s gender identity. He has credited his wife for helping him learn about the LGBTQ+ community and how to support Zaya in her transition.

He has also talked about the importance of listening to his daughter and letting her lead the way in her own journey. Throughout Zaya’s transition, Dwyane has been there for her every step of the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade)

He has posted photos of them spending time together, captioning them with messages of love and pride for his daughter. He has also shared powerful messages on social media about the importance of accepting and loving all children, regardless of their gender identity.

Dwyane and Zaya’s bond is a testament to the power of unconditional love and acceptance. By embracing his daughter for who she is, Dwyane has shown that he is not only a great father but also a role model for parents everywhere. His commitment to supporting Zaya has inspired many and will undoubtedly continue to do so for years to come.