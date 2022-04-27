Pistons legend Isiah Thomas claimed that Michael Jordan’s story is a false narrative of the Bulls legend’s career in the NBA.

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas are both NBA legends, known for their distinctive contributions to the game. While Thomas went down as the leader of the Bad-Boy Pistons, Jordan made a case for himself as the GOAT.

The duo fought for multiple seasons in the late 80s in the Playoffs, with Thomas emerging on the top back then. However, in the end, it was Jordan who came out on top winning 6 NBA titles. Isiah Thomas believes that his adversary had it easy as he did not face the likes of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

On the ‘Point Forward’ Podcast, he discussed Jordan’s career before he went on to become one of the greatest in NBA history. He said,

“So this whole narrative about, ‘Jordan went through [Larry] Bird, he went through Magic [Johnson], he went through Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar].’ Nooooo. Timeout. That’s my story! That ain’t Jordan’s story,” Thomas said.

“Jordan didn’t go through Magic, Kareem, Bird if I remember correctly. Jordan beat, he beat us [the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons] in ’91 at the end, and then he beat [Charles] Barkley, Shawn Kemp, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing. These were the people he beat. He didn’t beat Magic, Bird, and Kareem. But y’all been sold this story, ‘Oh, he was in the ’80s getting down.’ No, no, no, no, no.”, he added.

Jordan retired from the NBA in 2003, winning two separate ‘3-Peats’ with the Bulls, alongside Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

Also Read: “It’s tough to be in the shoes of Michael Jordan”: When a young MJ talked about what it is like being him

How did Isiah Thomas Fare in His NBA Journey?

Isiah Thomas was a catalyst for the Pistons’ team which won consecutive NBA titles in 1989 and 1990. During his 13-year career, he was the franchise’s all-time leader in points, assists, steals, and games played.

The rivalry between the pair has also been documented in Netflix’s “The Last Dance” which was released in 2020. Thomas has been vocal in his criticism of the show and his role in the show. He also played in 12 All-Star Games and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.

The 60-year-old will definitely go down as one of the best point guards in the history of the NBA. A career that blended in with one of the greatest eras in the sport.

Also Read: “Isiah Thomas really scored 16 points in 94 seconds and still LOST?!”: When the Pistons’ legend went OFF against Bernard King and the Knicks in the 1984 Playoffs