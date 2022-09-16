Michael Jordan, who lost $500 million, wasn’t given a raise for 7 straight years

Michael Jordan revealed once how he was alright with not having been given a raise even once in 7 years by the Bulls.

The only reason Michael Jordan stepped foot on NBA hardwood in 1984 was because of his head coach at UNC, Dean Smith. In an act of pure unselfishness, Smith told perhaps the greatest player he ever coached that he should declare for the NBA Draft a year early i.e. in ’84 and skip his senior season at Chapel Hill.

Smith understood special players like MJ had a fortune ahead of them in the league. Playing another year of unpaid college ball could’ve resulted in a career-altering injury.

Leading up to that year’s draft, one name was on everybody’s mind: Hakeem Olajuwon. Since Houston won the coin flip against Portland, they were granted the number one overall pick. Right away, it was clear that ‘Akeem’ was going to the Rockets. The Blazers however, already had a star SG in Clyde Drexler and so took Sam Bowie at 2.

This left none other than Michael Jordan at the 3rd overall pick for the Chicago Bulls. The ‘travelling cocaine circus of the 80s’ finally drafted their star and paid him well for that time.

Michael Jordan on not getting a raise for 7 years.

After getting drafted by the Bulls, Michael Jordan was presented with a contract that would keep him with them for 7 years (technically 5 years of those were guaranteed). The deal was a $6.3 million over those 7 years with a reported $1 million signing bonus.

While getting interviewed by Cigar Aficionado in 2005, Jordan revealed that despite his ‘raise-less’ contract from being a rookie all the way up to superstardom, he wasn’t unhappy.

“No, I wasn’t unhappy. Money didn’t drive me at that time, so I wasn’t worried about it. Once I signed my contract, I felt like, Let’s go out and earn the money. And, I was the highest-paid rookie at the time.”

He would also break down his contract and contradict reports about his $1 million signing bonus. According to Jordan, he never got a signing bonus.

“People are going to love this. It was a seven-year deal. I averaged about $850,000 a year. The first year’s compensation was $650,000. There was no signing bonus.”

Of course, he would then become the highest paid player in NBA history in both of his final seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Fast-forward to present day and a $500 million loss due to the Gamestop stock crashing doesn’t seem to affect the multi-billionaire all too much.

