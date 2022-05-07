“Shaquille O’Neal has no shame!”: When Charles Barkley called out the Lakers legend for taking up any brand’s advertising deal

NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’ Neal have had a bitter-sweet relationship throughout the years, both on and off the court.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have a very unique relationship. The duo shares the screen as analysts on NBA on TNT, delivering their takes on some of the world’s best players. Barkley was part of The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert in 2019, when he was asked who was more shameless in terms of endorsements.

Barkley responded saying, “Oh Shaq got no shame. Zero. Let me tell you something, every time I look at the TV, there is no doubt in my mind he’s gonna do tampons any day. It’s just a matter of time.”

Shaquille O’Neal has turned into an Internet sensation for his philanthropy and numerous investments. He has been associated with the likes of Pepsi, Reebok, Burger King, and Comcast. Since his retirement, O’ Neal has claimed partial ownership of over 155 Five Guys Burgers restaurants, 17 Auntie Annie’s Pretzels restaurants, 40 24-hour fitness centers, 150 car washes, a shopping center, a movie theater, and several Las Vegas nightclubs. (Per NBC)

How being shameless has led Shaquille O’ Neal to build a $400 million+ empire

Shaquille O’Neal achieved big success during his tenure in the NBA. O’Neal was drafted in 1992, and he managed to make a name for himself in the competitive East. With Michael Jordan’s Bulls and Patrick Ewing’s Knicks, O’Neal put the Magic on the map the 4 years he was with them. He then went on to join the Lakers, won 3 rings there, and moved to Miami, to win his 4th title there.

Overall, Shaq made a little over $285 million in his 19-year NBA career. However, he didn’t stop working even after retirement. O’Neal made some great business decisions and is a smart investor. As we know already, he’s rarely reluctant to do an advertisement, and with all that, he was able to set up a business empire.

In 2017, his net worth was over $400 million.

Shaq’s net worth as of April 2017 was $400 Million. https://t.co/20Xtf8MIr1 — Omar Oropesa (@OmarSnsd) July 15, 2018

Maybe we should all take a lesson from Shaq about how to be smart with our money, and make the most of it.