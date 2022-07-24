Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal cheated on him with 3 men, and $400 million man was extorted by 1 of them

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was extorted by a music producer who was having an affair with his then-wife Shaunie O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal, as we know it, was one of the most dominant players in the NBA. In his prime, he was an unstoppable force, and opponents used to apply various tactics, to slow down the big fella.

On the court, Shaq has done it all. He is a 4x NBA Champion, a 3x Finals MVP, NBA MVP, 15x All-Star, and has 14x All-NBA selections. Off the court, Shaq had a somewhat turbulent relationship with his ex-wife Shaunie Nelson(aka Shaunie O’Neal).

There have been multiple times when Shaq was accused of cheating on Shaunie. However, in 2008, it was discovered that Shaq wasn’t the only adulterer in the marriage. Shaunie also has had affairs with at least three different men while she was married to Shaq. One of these men tried extorting money from the $400 million worth of the NBA legend.

Music producer was having an affair with Shaunie O’Neal, had Shaq’s sex tapes

Shaquille O’Neal shares his business manager with a music producer named Robert Ross. Due to their common circles, the two became friends. In 2008, Ross filed a police case claiming that Shaquille O’Neal had a group of men ambush, kidnap, and assault him to reveal the location of the NBA star’s sex tapes.

New law suit claims that Shaq ordered murders, assualts & the kidnapping of former friend Robert Ross. — Ebony James (@Cincitaz) July 15, 2011

Ross also claimed to have an affair with Shaq’s wife, Shaunie O’Neal. Shaq verified the same by hiring a private investigator, who found the same to be true. This wasn’t the first instance of Shaunie cheating on Shaq. She had been involved with a Miami trainer ten years younger than her, and also an attorney.

Reportedly, Ross tried to extort money out of Shaq to keep the matter quiet, which did not work. Shaq was found to be innocent on all counts, and Ross was deemed a career criminal for his actions.