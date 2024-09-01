Team USA Practice Player Was Enlightened By Stephen Curry’s Intense Workouts And Advice

Nigel Hayes-Davis received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he joined Team USA’s star-studded Olympic roster this year as a practice player. If that wasn’t enough to make his three-week-long stay unforgettable, Stephen Curry’s contributions surely were.

On Swish Cultures, the 29-year-old revealed how The Splash Brother taught him the intricacies of his methods. Hayes-Davis learned about Curry’s pre-workout routine, workout regimen, recovery process, and sleep schedules.

“I just enjoy the way Steph plays, Steph works… Just learning from Steph about rhythm. What you do before lifting… Rehab. The things that they do to take care of their body. From icing, rest, stretching, body mobility work. Maybe something that they feel, trying to take of those as soon as possible. Sleep schedules.”

Hayes-Davis’ learnings continued throughout his time with Curry in Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi, and then in London. This was just the tip of the iceberg. Just as the Golden State Warriors talisman prepared to leave England for Paris, he unveiled the secrets to his success.

After Team USA’s final exhibition game against Germany on July 23, Curry sat down with Hayes-Davis for hours. He meticulously wrote down on a notepad, detailed answers to every question his colleague had. Hayes-Davis unsurprisingly considered this notepad one of his most prized possessions.

“Last day of my time with the team in London, I sat down with Steph for like hour and a half, two hours after the game versus maybe Germany. He was kind and generous enough to sit there with me and I asked every question that I had, that I could think of and he wrote down everything for me. So, I have this in my notepad. It’s one of my now most prized possessions of the secrets of the mountaintop.”

On one hand, this instance showcased Curry‘s generous character and added to his selfless acts. On the other, it could potentially become a life-changing experience for Hayes-Davis.

The 29-year-old Fenerbahçe forward is still on the journey to fulfill his lifelong goal of becoming an established player. He went undrafted in 2017 before signing with the New York Knicks’ Summer League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. The following months saw him inking ten-day contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors.

Although the Sacramento Kings eventually signed Hayes-Davis for the remainder of the 2017/18 season, he only featured in five games. This prompted him to seek opportunities overseas. Curry’s advice thus could pave the way for him to find his breakthrough in the NBA in the coming years.

Hayes-Davis needs to stay focused and keep honing his skills. If he continues down this road in the coming months, the doors to the NBA may soon open up.

However, there’s a difference between learning from a 2x MVP’s process and consistently applying it step by step.

Only a handful can keep up with Curry’s intense workouts

Chef Curry’s workouts have become notorious in the NBA for being incredibly grueling. They can push even the most seasoned professionals to their limits. His trainer, Brandon Payne, spoke about this during his 2022 appearance on Basketball Illuminati.

He recalled when Trae Young struggled to catch his breath while trying to keep up with the intense workout. Payne reflected on that moment.

“We’ve had a player who’s still in the NBA go through the first five minutes, sat down on the floor beside the door for about 30 seconds and went outside and threw up and was done. It was a good player too.”

Although the Atlanta Hawks star eventually managed to match Curry’s pace, another NBA player couldn’t handle it.