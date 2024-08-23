mobile app bar

Udonis Haslem Has A Race Related Reason For Accepting LeBron And Bronny James’ Lakers Team-Up

Sourav Bose
Published

Udonis Haslem Has A Race Related Reason For Accepting LeBron And Bronny James' Lakers Team-Up

Udonis Haslem and LeBron James (L), Bronny James (R). Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Discussion on basketball talk shows these days has revolved heavily around Bronny James’ merit as a future NBA player. At this point, a few angles, if any, are left undebated over him teaming up with his father, LeBron James. Yet, Udonis Haslem has managed to do the impossible.

On The Pat Bev Podcast, he discussed a race-related reason behind the 19-year-old’s selection to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 44-year-old reminded people how other ethnicities historically benefited from similar situations. Haslem consequently showed his acceptance of the move, saying,

“I don’t knock what LeBron [James] did because as a black man, I have been watching other nationalities and other coaches do it forever… I watch white people and I watch different nationalities give a f***ing job to their best friend’s nephew who ain’t qualified worth a f**k… So I have no problem with Bron sliding Bronny [James] in there. Now it’s on Bronny”.

Haslem then showed faith in the Lakers’ decision to draft Bronny as a second-round pick. The 3x champion believed the franchise saw potential in the teenager and likely even put a development plan in place before selecting him. He added,

“One thing I will say about them motherf***ers is, they don’t throw s**t at the wall to see it sticks. They smart as f**k, they calculated, and they great businessmen. So, they got a plan for sure”.

His words pointed to the prevalence of nepotism culture across industries, especially in the NBA. It often led to the preference for less deserving candidates in the past.

For example, Billy Hunter, the former executive director of the Players’ Association, was infamous for hiring several family members into high-level positions. His unethical business practices ultimately ended his tenure in 2013. It even prompted the union to adopt an anti-nepotism rule.

However, this instance did little to curb the culture. NBA franchises and players frequently suffered from its consequences even after this.

However, Haslem confidently believes that Bronny will be an exception. He placed his trust in the teenager’s attributes to point him out as an outlier in this trend. Interestingly, the show’s co-host, Patrick Beverley, shared a similar belief.

What did Beverley say about Bronny?

A few weeks back, the former Lakers guard showed an immense belief in Bronny’s ability to tackle challenges. He pointed out how the Lakers youngster has been facing obstacles since childhood. The 36-year-old praised this journey, stating,

“That man been in the spotlight since he was a kid… When you in the spotlight at that stage, you gotta take everybody’s punch from the time you start basketball to the time you finish… The complications with his heart in the beginning to go out there to compete in college, to have all that and still get drafted, that’s really impressive.”.

Basketball veterans undoubtedly deem Bronny ready for the NBA. The ball is now in his court to go onto the floor and live up to these expectations. Can he do it emphatically? That’s what the fans are itching to see.

