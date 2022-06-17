“Wilt Chamberlain statistically, has had 42.5 sons in the NBA”: Redditor puts forth a bizarre theory surrounding Warriors legend’s s*xual adventures

Wilt Chamberlain, according to pure mathematics, has given rise to exactly 42.5 sons in the NBA if we were to go by his ‘20,000 women’ comment.

The further we get removed from the 60s and 70s, the more we start to mythologize guys like Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Elgin Baylor, and many more. Out of all the superstars from that time, Wilt stood out the most as he was one of the first athletes to have been just as enigmatic off the court as he was on it.

Everything from his comments about his coaches to his s*xual adventures with women, Wilt Chamberlain was more than just an athlete who clocked in and out of work. The latter of those aforementioned examples is the most intriguing as ‘Wilt the Stilt’ claimed on several occasions that he has slept with 20,000 women.

He would also say on the Howard Stern show that he lost his v*rginity at the mere age of 5, a tid-bit into his life that is hilariously unbelievable. With Chamberlain having as many partners as he did, NBA fans have wondered for decades as to how at least one person in the NBA since his time must’ve been his son or grandson.

An NBA Redditor has solved this for us with pure mathematics and probability.

Also read: ‘It’s blashphemy, but I would replace Wilt Chamberlain with Stephen Curry’: Stephen A Smith explains why Curry’s fourth ring would be monumental for his place in the NBA top 10 list

Wilt Chamberlain has made a certain number of sons in the NBA, according to math.

This is entire ‘investigation’ is highly satirical but it doesn’t hurt to find a few moments of levity here and there. Besides, this calculation can put into perspective just how absurd it is that Wilt Chamberlain claimed to have had s*xual relations with 20,000 women.

The explanation is quite long but easy to comprehend so here’s a link of the calculation Reddit user u/EGarrett did on how many sons Wilt had in the NBA, potentially.

With the Golden State Warriors front and center, Otto Porter Jr has hilariously been called the ‘Big Dipper’s’ grandson for their striking facial similarities. Safe to say, you never know.

Also read: “Nobody will ever approach any of the records Wilt Chamberlain has”: When Walt Frazier reasoned why “Wilt the Stilt” was his pick for the GOAT debate over Michael Jordan