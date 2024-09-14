“Without Madonna, There’s No Dennis Rodman”: John Salley’s Insight About Rodman’s Persona Resurfaces

ESPN’s documentary series, 30 for 30, revealed numerous untold stories from the sports world. One episode offered an unfiltered look at Dennis Rodman’s life. This shone a light on his well-publicized relationship with Madonna. Several weighed in with their thoughts on their time together, including Rodman’s former teammate, John Salley.

Salley’s comments stemmed from the fourth edition’s first episode, ‘Rodman: For Better or Worse’. The former Detroit Pistons star admitted that Madonna left a profound mark on Rodman’s personality. He even suggested that the 5x champion’s evolution into a cultural icon wouldn’t have been possible without the pop superstar’s presence.

“Without Madonna, there is no Dennis Rodman, the way we know him. Period.”

Dennis Rodman and Madonna walked so ___ and ___ could run 😅 pic.twitter.com/Xj7wHUHc2b — 30 for 30 (@30for30) September 11, 2024

These remarks remained justified, considering the relationship’s impact on Rodman‘s life. To put things into perspective, he had just gone through a divorce from his first wife, Annie Bakes, back in 1993. ‘The Worm’ also failed to fit in with the San Antonio Spurs on and off the court. Many thus assumed his career was starting to take a nosedive.

However, his brief relationship with Madonna in 1994 flipped the script. She gave him the confidence he needed to take his career forward. She also pushed him to express himself unapologetically.

Rodman took her words to heart and ran with them. He began dying his hair in bold, eccentric colors and patterns. The buzz surrounding their relationship put a spotlight on his new look. Soon enough, his unique style started influencing an entire generation’s fashion.

His NBA career soared shortly after. He joined the Chicago Bulls just a year later. Rodman’s exceptional rebounding skills were key to the franchise’s second three-peat. This achievement also cemented his place in the game’s history.