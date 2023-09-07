2 Years After Signing Mammoth $258,000,000 Extension, Josh Allen Secures Multiyear Endorsement Deal With Beverage Giant ‘Gatorade’

Bills’ superstar Quarterback Josh Allen, who signed a mammoth $258,000,000 extension with the franchise 2 years ago in 2021, has another reason to celebrate now, as he has just inked a multiyear deal with sports beverage giant Gatorade. In fact, Allen’s deal with Gatorade is part of a broader deal with PepsiCo.

Allen, who already endorses several high-end brands, has now added another highly valuable entity to his portfolio, which will only make him richer as time progresses. This seems to be the year of Josh Allen as the 27-year-old quarterback recently created history by becoming the first Bills player to get featured on the cover of Madden NFL 24.

Josh Allen’s Contract with Gatorade is Part of a Bigger Deal with PepsiCo

Josh Allen has signed a massive multiyear contract with Gatorade, which is part of a bigger multiyear deal with PepsiCo. Buffalo Bills’ star quarterback joins an elite group of sports stars who are already endorsing Gatorade. The elite list includes Inter Miami’s star striker Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, Paige Bueckers and Trevor Lawrence.

Josh Allen is now poised to become one of the highest earners from endorsements in the NFL, courtesy his new deal with Gatorade. According to an estimate provided by Sportico, Allen is likely to earn $9 million from endorsements alone in 2023. As one can expect, Allen was pretty excited to have his name beside the best athletes in the world on the Gatorade roster. “Everyone knows Gatorade partners with the best athletes in the world, so joining this roster is a special milestone in my career. I’m excited to work with the team on and off the field and build upon the legacy of this iconic brand,” Allen said, per Bleacher Report.

“Growing up, PepsiCo brands were gameday staples in my household while I watched these NFL legends. I never thought I’d get to share the field with a football great like Dan Marino, so it was a blast to shoot this commercial alongside everyone and be part of their ‘unretirement’ experience,” Allen further claimed, per PepsiCo.

Josh will appear in a Pepsi commercial called Unretirement that is all set to debut on the 10th of September. It will be his first campaign as part of the contract and involves him capturing a selfie with former Dolphins quarterback and legend, Dan Marino. The commercial will run throughout the entirety of the 2023/24 NFL season. It features several retired NFL stars Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, and Emmitt Smith.

Josh Allen is a Popular face Among Top Brands

Josh Allen’s stocks have seen a massive rise ever since his introduction into the NFL in 2018. At the moment, Josh is one of the most sought-after NFL players for corporate brands. Although he is yet to lead the Bills into a Super Bowl, Allen has already notched up several high-paying endorsements from renowned global companies.

The list of companies includes Nike, New Era, Gillette, Gatorade, Frito Lay and Verizon. Hence, Allen has now become a regular face on television due to these deals. While Allen is well aware of his growing stocks in show business, he is also aiming to fulfil a greater goal this season, that of leading the Bills to a Super Bowl.