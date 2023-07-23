$200,000,000 Worth Aaron Rodgers Receives an Expensive ‘Diamond Studded’ Gift From Teammate Sauce Gardner

May 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) and cornerback Sauce Gardner sit court side during the second quarter of game two of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In his 19th year in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers, boasting a net worth of $200 million, is all set to become QB1 for the New York Jets. He has already started building chemistry with the team and has taken second-year CB Sauce Gardner under his wing since his arrival. The two have formed a strong mentor-mentee bond, and in a heartwarming gesture, the emerging star CB recently surprised Rodgers with a one of a kind gift.

It is no secret that Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner are already good friends. The duo is often seen hanging out together in the city of New York, attending games, and having dinner. Not to mention their regular banter during practice sessions. Most recently, Gardner gifted Rodgers a ‘diamond studded’ pendant to show his gratitude and appreciation for the veteran quarterback.

Sauce Gardner Gifts Aaron Rodgers a Diamond Pendant

It’s fair to say that Aaron Rodgers has cemented his position as the new Jets leader. He has used the entire offseason to build unparalleled chemistry with his new teammates. This became even more evident after Sauce Gardner got the veteran QB a pendant of icy white diamonds forming an ‘8’ which is Aaron Rodgers’ new jersey number.

“So you’re my jeweler’s favorite quarterback,” Gardner told Rodgers before giving him the surprise gift. “You know what I mean, Al the Jeweler, so he wanted to cook up something special for you. He brought the idea to me, I said I think it would be a good idea,” he added.

It is surely one of the best and most eye-catching gifts Aaron Rodgers has ever received from his teammates. This simply shows how much respect the second-year CB has for Rodgers and that the Jets are moving on the right path as far as team bonding and leadership are concerned.

Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner’s Chemistry is Good News for Jets Fans

The QB-CB duo is creating a one of its kind chemistry the NFL has rarely seen. The 39-year-old veteran’s relationship with the 22-year-old is probably a rare scenario, which has broken the contemporary walls between a mentor and a rookie. Their love and respect for each other will certainly be in the limelight moving forward.

The Jets are already getting all the attention which it truly deserves. The fans are excited about this season and for a very good reason. With a jam-packed division and Aaron Rodgers as the signal caller, none of the Jets games should be missed. With that being said, it is yet to be seen whether the Jets are gonna rule the AFC or not.