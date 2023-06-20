26 Years After Signing $7,500,000 Rookie Deal, Former RB Warrick Dunn Has Quintupled His NFL Investment

Wealth has a way of slipping away as fast as it comes. When it comes to the NFL world, roughly 80% of the players who make a fortune playing, usually end up losing their hard earned money due to poor financial choices. However, Warrick Dunn, the former NFL star who played with Bucs and Falcons, stands out from the rest. He not only became a minority owner of the same team that he once played for, but also quintupled his investment in the unit, that too in 26 years after signing his $7,500,000 rookie deal.

Back in 2008, Warrick signed his final NFL contract as a player, a 2-year $6 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including $2,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $3,000,000. Before that, he had signed a 3-year, $12,450,000 contract with the Atlanta Falcons, including a $2,500,000 signing bonus, and an average annual salary of $4,150,000. And before all this, he had agreed for a $7.5 million, 5-year rookie deal with the Bucs in 1997. Overall, the star player is estimated to have amassed around $36 million in his 12-year NFL career.

Rags to Riches: Warrick Dunn’s Financial Game Plan

After playing college football at Florida State, Warrick joined the Bucs in 1997, and then the Atlanta Falcons in 2001. Dunn’s talent and hard work had earned him a lucrative contract, making him the highest-paid running back at the time. Throughout his NFL career, Dunn accumulated a total of $36 million in earnings.

However, after accounting for taxes and expenses, his net worth stood at approximately $11 million. Recognizing the importance of managing his finances wisely, Dunn made a life-changing move after retiring in 2009. As reported by Andrew Petcash on Twitter, Warrick invested a significant portion of his wealth by purchasing a minority stake in the Atlanta Falcons, costing around $9 million for a 1% ownership share.

Dunn’s investment in the Falcons has been a remarkable success story. The value of the Atlanta Falcons has seen a tremendous increase over the years which has massively benefitted Dunn as well. In 2009, the team was valued at $856 million, surging to an astonishing $4 billion in 2022. As a result, Dunn’s investment has grown at least 500%, turning his initial $9 million into $50 million.

From Riches to Rags: NFL Stars Who Made Poor Financial Decisions

While Warrick’s tale is a tale of success, there are several NFL stars who ended up burning their wealth once their sporting careers ended. One such story is of Andre Rison, who, as per YahooFinance, lost near to $19 million dollars due to his spendthrift nature and extremely poor investments. Another one in line is Clinton Portis who lost about $ 5 million, trusting the wrong people and avenues.

Jeff Rubin and Jinesh Brahmbhatt, investment advisors registered with NFL Players Association, had a hand in bringing Portis’ financial doom. There are several other footballers who lost their money in a similar fashion. On the other hand, Warrick Dunn took the right decisions at the right time. The fivefold growth in his investment speaks volumes of the financial game he aces. Not only this, his philanthropic efforts also deserve praise, as he has built 170 homes to help the needy.