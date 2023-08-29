4 Years Before Winning ‘Defensive Player of the Year’, Nick Bosa Splurged $1,240,000 on an Ocean-Front House

Nick Bosa, one of the finest defensive linemen in the league at the moment, resides in a magnificent condo in Fort Lauderdale which he had bought 4 years ago for $1,240,000. After being drafted as the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Nick Bosa went ahead and bought the beautiful house for himself.

Advertisement

Bosa, who won the defensive player of the year honors earlier this year for his heroics during the 2022 season, had actually dropped the moolah on this fantastic oceanfront property in 2019. At that time, he had a 4-year $33,656,248 rookie contract in his kitty.

Nick Bosa Bought a House in Fort Lauderdale During Rookie Year

Having spend many years in Fort Lauderdale while he was attending school at St. Thomas Aquinas High, Nick Bosa did not waste a second to buy a house as soon as he laid his hands on some hefty NFL money. “I used to live in Lauderdale Beach and have a lot of good memories as a kid,” Bosa had said in a statement, per SFGATE.

Advertisement

Bosa bought an attractive condo which spreads across 2,500 square feet. The property is one of 24 units in the 30 Thirty North Ocean which have been built along Fort Lauderdale Beach. These luxury properties are reportedly priced at a starting cost of $1.2 million.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/broadyboy101/status/1696531737457946701?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the cost can go all the way up to $1.55 million, depending on a variety of factors. Offering scenic views of the sea along with vast spaces and memberships to high-end clubs, the whole vicinity exudes luxury which is why, Bosa had no problems splurging well over a million on a property in the area.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is Confident About Nick Bosa Getting an Extension

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has decided to hold out from attending the team’s practice sessions ahead of the start of the new season. He is looking for a contract extension but the player and franchise haven’t been able to arrive at a common consensus.

However, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN believes that Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers will be able to come to common ground in the coming days. Fowler says this because he knows the 49ers rank Bosa very highly and would not want to lose him. If reports are to be believed, Nick Bosa is expected to ask for somewhere around $30 million per year. A deal of this magnitude needs planning and hence, it’s taking time to materialize.

Advertisement

“A little bit more optimism here with his contract with the 49ers because teams I’ve talked to expect him to put up a massive number, somewhere in that $30M+ per year,” Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter, per Bleacher Report. “He’s considered the best pass rusher in the NFL. The 49ers have prioritized that; they know that. They want to get this done. It’s just a deal of this magnitude with a lot of nuances about it, the structure the amount of years, a lot to sort out. So, still some time here,” Fowler added.

It will be interesting to see how much the 49ers eventually decide to pay their star DL.