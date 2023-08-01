6 Years Before Announcing Retirement, JJ Watt Raised $37,000,000 to Help the People of Houston

JJ Watt tees off on the first hole during the 2023 Annexus Pro-Am at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 8, 2023. Pga Wm Phoenix Open Proam. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

JJ Watt, the formidable former defensive end of the Houston Texans, made headlines not just for his exceptional football prowess but also for his remarkable humanitarian efforts. In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation in 2017, Watt stepped forward with an ambitious goal to help rebuild Houston and raised $37 million.

JJ never shied away from giving back to the community. Back in 2017, he helped in building 1,183 homes in Houston, after Hurricane Harvey severely damaged the city's spirit. Little did he know that his actions would touch the lives of countless individuals and bring hope to a community in despair.

JJ Watt’s $37 Million Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort: Rebuilding Houston with Compassion

In 2017, when Hurricane Harvey unleashed its fury on Houston, Texas, JJ Watt, then the star defensive end of the Houston Texans, was determined to make a difference. What began as a modest fundraising goal of $200,000 quickly transformed into a colossal relief effort as donations poured in from across the nation, ultimately reaching an incredible $37 million.

With the help of his foundation, Watt carefully allocated funds to various organizations to address the pressing needs of the community. His philanthropic campaign left a profound impact on Houston. Over the course of two years, the funds were used to rebuild an astounding 1,183 homes, providing shelter and stability for those who had lost everything.

Beyond housing, Watt’s efforts extended to reviving vital services for children. More than 971 childcare centers and after-school programs were rebuilt, creating safe spaces and support systems for over 108,000 children. Additionally, over 239 million meals were distributed, ensuring that no one went hungry in the aftermath of the disaster.

Watt, being grateful for the support from the donors, took to Twitter and said, “None of this would have been possible without your generosity, Thank you for continuing to shine a light on the beauty of the human spirit. #HoustonStrong.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JJWatt/status/1167060168808501248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In recognition of his unwavering dedication, Sports Illustrated honored Watt and Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve with the 2017 Sportsperson of the Year award. Their contributions united and uplifted the city, becoming a symbol of resilience and hope during a time of immense struggle.

J.J. Watt: The Heartwarming Hero Stealing America’s Hearts

J.J. Watt, the Houston Texans defensive end, has become more than just a football star; he’s America’s favorite player, known for his compassionate community outreach as much as his on-field prowess. One of the heartwarming instances that solidified his reputation as a truly good guy occurred when he surprised a young cancer fighter at his home.

