7 Years After His Retirement, Peyton Manning’s Rookie Card Sells for $42,000 in PWCC’s Premier Auction

Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colts former starting quarterback and Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning called it quits from his legendary NFL career seven years ago after winning his second Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, yet he still enjoys a massive fan following. The massive bid on his 1998 rookie card that fetched $42,000 at an auction, bears testament to the statement made above.

The two-time Super Bowl champion is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. But his transition to his post-retirement career into the world of broadcasting and entertainment has been even smoother. This makes him one of the most relevant sports personalities even today.

Peyton Manning’s Rookie Card Fetches $42,000 Bid

PWCC held a Premier Auction on June 22 which had a very unique item in its inventory, Peyton Manning’s 1998 rookie card. The 25-year-old Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems rookie card which featured ‘The Sheriff’ wearing his Vols uniform sold for a whopping $42,000, as reported by wvlt.

It became the highest public-selling trading card featuring a Vol. There are only 50 other such cards in existence and this remains only the ninth highest-paid for Manning card ever.

Since it is Peyton Manning in question, the memorabilia is only expected to surge in price over the years. Just like his NFL journey, Manning is also taking his post-retirement career to new heights with his exceptional broadcasting skills and his entertainment business though Omaha Productions.

Peyton Manning’s $400,000,000 empire

Just like his successful NFL career, Peyton Manning is making the most out of his retirement with Omaha Productions. As it turns out, the idea for his $400,000,000 empire originated due to his conversations with NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who had the idea of establishing Granity Studios. Manning, at the time of his big retirement decision, was very skeptical and it was Kobe who helped him make the call to finally start his production house.

Recently Peyton Manning gave football fans more reasons to get hooked on the NFL fever way before the season even started. Peyton produced the new Netflix documentary series ‘Quarterback’. The eight-episode series features three starting NFL QBs Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota following them through their ups and downs during the 2022 season.

The series perfectly captures the grit and discipline of the players who compete at the highest level of pro football, which made the series a huge success in a very short time. Slowly and steadily, Manning is building a media powerhouse through his production company. With so many achievements in his illustrious pre and post retirement life, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Peyton’s rookie card fetched so much at the auction.