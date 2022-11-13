Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t “Give A Sh*t About One Of These Experts On TV” After Humiliating 3 Interception Game Vs. Lions

Nov 13, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is coming off one of the worst weeks of his career. Against the worst defense in the league, Rodgers threw 3 picks, and they only had 9 points on offense.

Now, the Packers face a much tougher opponent in the Dallas Cowboys who are on a hot streak, winning 6 out of 8 games to start the season.

Dallas has all the tools to dig the Packers into a deeper hole this season, and with a loss here, the Packers’ season might effectively be over. Rodgers has to right the ship soon.

Last week, the Packers quarterback faced intense criticism for his performance. People were calling for him to be benched and even retire.

Rodgers heard all the critics and all the smack talk surrounding him, but he doesn’t care. He’s Aaron Rodgers. He’s perhaps the most talented quarterback to have played the sport, so he knows his value, and he knows when he can click and get out of a hole.

Aaron Rodgers AIRING IT OUT for Christian Watson ‼️pic.twitter.com/TOCcWaZSmr — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 13, 2022

Aaron Rodgers dismissed fans and analysts on the Pat McAfee show

After facing some brutal comments, Rodgers wasn’t fazed. He came on the Pat McAfee show to discuss how the Packers played, and he kept things very candid.

Rodgers wasn’t paying attention to what critics had to say about his performance. He knew that there were extenuating circumstances around his picks, and that was something people couldn’t pick up on just by sitting and watching.

At 5:40 in the below video, Rodgers discusses how he doesn’t “give a sh*t” what the experts have to say. He knows his playstyle and what went wrong, and there’s a clear fix from there.

Right now, the Packers offense does seem to be much improved than last week. Against the Cowboys, the Packers are tied 14-14, with Rodgers playing well early.

Green Bay has gone with a balanced attack, choosing to expose the Cowboys’ rushing defense with Aaron Jones over 60 yards. Aaron Rodgers is 5/7 for 77 yards and 1 touchdown in a close battle.

