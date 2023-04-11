Amid S*xual Assault Investigation, Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Mahomes Makes a Return to Instagram to Re-Share a ‘Special’ Post

Mar 10, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes I! (right) watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets with his brother Jackson Mahomes (left) at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes has had enough with his brother Jackson, who got entangled in a s*xual assault controversy. His brother stayed away from social media for a long-time and refrained from making public comments. After a couple of weeks, it seems the media celebrity is back in town with his latest post dedicated to the Chiefs quarterback.

Jackson Mahomes happens to be an overnight celebrity who rose to prominence under the hard-earned fame and success of his brother. Today Patrick is one of the biggest names in the sports fraternity. With each passing day, his popularity is increasing; however, Jackson’s mischievousness has affected the quarterback’s image in the public eye.

Is Jackson Mahomes becoming a headache for Patrick?

Despite all these recent developments, the Super Bowl champion refrained from making any comments or indulging in his brother’s problems. Fans have been constantly grilling him for giving an opinion; however, Patrick Mahomes doesn’t seem to have budged from his stance.

Recently, Jackson shared an old photograph alongside his brother on Instagram. It seems the 22-year-old is making a comeback in the social media world.

After a long break, Jackson Mahomes returns to the social media world with his latest post dedicated for @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/KrNwIOqrL2 — Deepesh Nair (@deepeshhere06) April 11, 2023

A couple of weeks ago, Jackson Mahomes caught headlines for trying to kiss a 40-year-old restaurant owner in Kansas City. The video of this incident went viral on media platforms. Despite all this visible evidence, Jackson denied all the allegations. “Jackson has done nothing wrong.” his attorney said.

“Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter,” he added. Well, it remains to be seen whether he is innocent or not. The final verdict is underway.

Jackson has a long list of controversial deeds

The TikTok star enjoys over 1 million followers on his social media handle. Taking advantage of his popularity, Jackson tried to crush a bar business on the outskirts of KC. He went there last year along with a couple of his friends.

As it had a limited seating facility, the staff couldn’t arrange services for everyone. Being unhappy with the overall environment, Jackson shared the reviews online and criticized them publicly.

It took a severe toll on their business. Eventually, the bar representatives came forward to address the issue and called out Jackson for his misbehavior.

They referred to him as an egomaniac and criticized him for taking undue advantage of his viewership on social media. Similarly, there have been several instances where he misbehaved with the fans and heckled publicly. It remains to be seen where his future takes him and how long he creates unnecessary controversies.