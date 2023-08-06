All ‘Beat Up’ Rob Gronkowski Admits Numbing Up His Bruised Self Through Beer & Parties; “I Was Feeling Invincible”
Krutik Jain
|Published August 06, 2023
Rob Gronkowski, one of the greatest Tight Ends to ever play the game, has a persona of his own. Known as someone who parties his heart out, Gronk, in his playing days, was also one of the fiercest competitors in the business, and a story he told on the New Heights podcast perfectly covers both the fun and the ruthless side of Gronk.
Six months ago, Gronk appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast where he revealed that during his dream run in the early 2010s, he didn’t even know what treatment was. Despite getting all beat up, invincible Gronk was numbing up the pain through booze and parties.
Rob Gronkowski’s Invincible Mindset: A Tale of Fierce Competitor
During a captivating appearance on the New Heights podcast, Rob Gronkowski, the legendary Tight End, delved into his incredible journey as one of football’s greatest players. Reflecting on his 2011 stellar performance, Gronk shared a mindset that epitomized his playing days—a potent blend of ruthless competition and carefree living.
“I literally lived my life like that movie that we were talking about in 2000,” Gronk began, reminiscing about his invincible state of mind. “I don’t know if it could ever be repeated; it was just wild, that mindset that I had.”
Despite being frequently battered on the field, Gronk embraced his challenges head-on without fully acknowledging the physical toll. He described, “I was so beat up, to tell you the truth; it was incredible how beat up I was. I had, like, burst or sacks broken. I didn’t do one single geez versus Man; people don’t realize it was my first two years.”
Reveling in the thrill of being young and invincible, Gronk candidly admitted,
“It was like let me party let me you know pound some beer yeah numb from that and uh it is when you’re young though. I was feeling Invincible on the field, it was just feeding me; I’m gonna get open in the red zone, no matter what. That mindset, man, was just incredible. I was 22 years old, and it just was the best year ever, dude—it really was.”
For Gronkowski, it was a year of feeling blessed to be on the field and having the mindset that nothing could stop him. He considers it the best year of his life, a time when he truly felt like he could conquer anything.
Gronk’s Playful Triumph: Celebrating Touchdown #69 in Style
Rob Gronkowski achieved a significant milestone in a weekend game against the Steelers in 2016, tying Stanley Morgan for the most touchdowns in Patriots history with 68 scores under his belt. However, what truly tickled the charismatic Tight End’s fancy was the prospect of reaching touchdown number 69.
With a cheeky grin, Gronk expressed his excitement, saying, “One more and I got 69 touchdowns. If you know what I mean, baby!”
When Rob Gronkowski finally achieved his 69th touchdown, he embraced the moment with his signature blend of competitiveness and playful charm. After reaching the milestone, he couldn’t contain his excitement, exclaiming, “69, bro! You know what that means!” with a wink and a grin.
Gronk’s celebration was a perfect reflection of his unique personality, where he blends his fierce competitive spirit with a penchant for humor and fun. His genuine love for the game and his playful demeanor have endeared him to fans worldwide. As he celebrated touchdown #69, Gronkowski once again showcased why he is not just an exceptional athlete, but also a joy to watch both on and off the field.
