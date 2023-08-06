All ‘Beat Up’ Rob Gronkowski Admits Numbing Up His Bruised Self Through Beer & Parties; “I Was Feeling Invincible”

Rob Gronkowski, one of the greatest Tight Ends to ever play the game, has a persona of his own. Known as someone who parties his heart out, Gronk, in his playing days, was also one of the fiercest competitors in the business, and a story he told on the New Heights podcast perfectly covers both the fun and the ruthless side of Gronk.

Six months ago, Gronk appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast where he revealed that during his dream run in the early 2010s, he didn’t even know what treatment was. Despite getting all beat up, invincible Gronk was numbing up the pain through booze and parties.

Rob Gronkowski’s Invincible Mindset: A Tale of Fierce Competitor

During a captivating appearance on the New Heights podcast, Rob Gronkowski, the legendary Tight End, delved into his incredible journey as one of football’s greatest players. Reflecting on his 2011 stellar performance, Gronk shared a mindset that epitomized his playing days—a potent blend of ruthless competition and carefree living.

“I literally lived my life like that movie that we were talking about in 2000,” Gronk began, reminiscing about his invincible state of mind. “I don’t know if it could ever be repeated; it was just wild, that mindset that I had.”

Despite being frequently battered on the field, Gronk embraced his challenges head-on without fully acknowledging the physical toll. He described, “I was so beat up, to tell you the truth; it was incredible how beat up I was. I had, like, burst or sacks broken. I didn’t do one single geez versus Man; people don’t realize it was my first two years.”

Reveling in the thrill of being young and invincible, Gronk candidly admitted,

“It was like let me party let me you know pound some beer yeah numb from that and uh it is when you’re young though. I was feeling Invincible on the field, it was just feeding me; I’m gonna get open in the red zone, no matter what. That mindset, man, was just incredible. I was 22 years old, and it just was the best year ever, dude—it really was.”