Antonio Brown Gives Himself a Four-Word Title as the Bucs Return to MetLife Stadium for the First Time Since His Infamous Exit

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

Inglewood, California, USA; NFL free agent Antonio Brown in the third quarter between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Antonio Brown has crossed all lines since his outburst and exit from MetLife Stadium. No NFL team would have him, and no reputable organization would collaborate with him. So, he has become a controversial figure online, unafraid to insult anyone, even if it meant using NSFW expressions. In a similar fashion, he took pride in his exit from what became his final NFL game by giving himself a title.

Reacting to a tweet by Adam Schefter that rewound the clock to that fateful day when Brown ended his NFL career, the former wide receiver wrote:

“(expletive) of the Metlife #CTESPN.”

Schefter’s tweet in question highlighted that this Sunday, the Bucs were visiting MetLife Stadium for the first time since AB left the field in the middle of the game on January 2, 2022. After an altercation, he began stripping off his NFL gear, even tossing his gloves and t-shirt into the stands. Without AB on the field, Tom Brady and the Bucs still went on to beat the Jets 28-24.

Since then, Brown’s shirtless outburst while bidding the New York crowd goodbye has become an iconic meme. Some call it ‘Pulling an AB,’ a phrase that has become a popular expression online, meaning to leave without an explanation.

However, memes aside, AB’s decision to go rogue hasn’t worked in his favor. He is no longer coveted by any NFL team, with his request to play for free also being shunned.

During a press conference, when Steelers HC Mike Tomlin was informed that AB was willing to play for him — and that too, for free — Tomlin was seen ‘pulling an AB.’ His facial expression said it all as he hurriedly left the podium.

After his final NFL game, Antonio Brown has evolved significantly, not just as an individual but also as a brand. He started making music and found some success, particularly after going viral for one of his dance steps, which later became a popular NFL celebration.

AB later revealed that he associates his image as an NFL player gone rogue due to possible CTE. Inspired by this, he even named his media company CTESPN, where he would break news while also making insulting and NSFW remarks as part of its brand identity.

He has made numerous headlines for mocking remarks about Tom Brady and other players. At the same time, he became a voice on X in support of Donald Trump, which led him to meet both Elon Musk and Trump during one of his election campaigns. With all of that happening within a span of two years, one could say his post-NFL career has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Strategist with a degree in English and Economics. A dedicated fan of the game for over seven years, his passion for football ignited after witnessing Tom Brady orchestrate the 28-3 comeback. In over three years of writing, but mostly strategizing, Sauvik has penned more than 1,300 articles, mainly focusing on the human stories behind the players and how the sport has transformed their lives. He loves watching Lamar Jackson on the field, as he is drawn to his dynamic, unpredictable style of play. When he’s not writing about football, you’ll find Sauvik running—something he’s loved since his track and field days. But one thing he is not wired to do is turn down a challenge on the chess board.

