Antonio Brown Gives Himself a Four-Word Title as the Bucs Return to MetLife Stadium for the First Time Since His Infamous Exit

Inglewood, California, USA; NFL free agent Antonio Brown in the third quarter between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Antonio Brown has crossed all lines since his outburst and exit from MetLife Stadium. No NFL team would have him, and no reputable organization would collaborate with him. So, he has become a controversial figure online, unafraid to insult anyone, even if it meant using NSFW expressions. In a similar fashion, he took pride in his exit from what became his final NFL game by giving himself a title.

Advertisement

Reacting to a tweet by Adam Schefter that rewound the clock to that fateful day when Brown ended his NFL career, the former wide receiver wrote:

“(expletive) of the Metlife #CTESPN.”

Schefter’s tweet in question highlighted that this Sunday, the Bucs were visiting MetLife Stadium for the first time since AB left the field in the middle of the game on January 2, 2022. After an altercation, he began stripping off his NFL gear, even tossing his gloves and t-shirt into the stands. Without AB on the field, Tom Brady and the Bucs still went on to beat the Jets 28-24.

Since then, Brown’s shirtless outburst while bidding the New York crowd goodbye has become an iconic meme. Some call it ‘Pulling an AB,’ a phrase that has become a popular expression online, meaning to leave without an explanation.

However, memes aside, AB’s decision to go rogue hasn’t worked in his favor. He is no longer coveted by any NFL team, with his request to play for free also being shunned.

During a press conference, when Steelers HC Mike Tomlin was informed that AB was willing to play for him — and that too, for free — Tomlin was seen ‘pulling an AB.’ His facial expression said it all as he hurriedly left the podium.

Mike Tomlin’s reaction to being asked about Antonio Brown saying he’d play for free💀 pic.twitter.com/v7xww9793U — Grace (@gracesporttakes) November 22, 2024

After his final NFL game, Antonio Brown has evolved significantly, not just as an individual but also as a brand. He started making music and found some success, particularly after going viral for one of his dance steps, which later became a popular NFL celebration.

AB later revealed that he associates his image as an NFL player gone rogue due to possible CTE. Inspired by this, he even named his media company CTESPN, where he would break news while also making insulting and NSFW remarks as part of its brand identity.

He has made numerous headlines for mocking remarks about Tom Brady and other players. At the same time, he became a voice on X in support of Donald Trump, which led him to meet both Elon Musk and Trump during one of his election campaigns. With all of that happening within a span of two years, one could say his post-NFL career has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.