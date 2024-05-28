Being Denied A Speech At Rookie Events, Ex Cowboy Dez Bryant Takes To Social Media To Share Message For NFL’s Young

Dez Bryant pumps up the crowd during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. OSU won 37-33.

Dez Bryant is quite confident about knowing exactly what young and upcoming athletes need to reach greater heights. The NFLPA recently hosted the rookie premiere weekend where players saw their official jerseys unveiled for the first time.

Former players, Michael Vick and Ryan Clark graced the event with their presence and addressed the rookies. Players also had lunch and chatted with Brady and Jay Z, getting insights about business opportunities and work ethic. Hence, Bryant, who missed out on the opportunity to talk to those rookies, took to X(formerly Twitter) to give his 2 cents.

Bryant stated the importance of enhancing an athlete’s potential by avoiding situations and places that could harm their reputation. This is important because impressions matter and shouldn’t be taken for granted, especially if one has potential. He also noted that while many young athletes reach their peak potential, they fail to stay there because of a lack of structure.

Dez advised players that opportunities don’t come too often, so one has to make the most of them. While it is important to inspire and influence others when one has reached a certain level, the business value of building one’s brand shouldn’t be ignored. As soon as you establish yourself and harness your talent, it is necessary to invest in your personal growth.

Interestingly, Dez wanted to share this advice because he has been through a lot in life and came out the other side, still going strong. As a former athlete, he cares about the youngsters and knows what he is talking about, having learned from his past experiences and mistakes. Dez said,

” You don’t have to be bad a person to be considered a “bad person”. You can be spending time in the wrong places that aren’t growing your gift and entertaining the wrong conversations and situations. Perception matters and for the athletes who are aware of your gifts, don’t take it lightly. Whenever you reach new heights you instantly have to focus on structure to create longevity. Personal brand building is Key. As soon as you find out who you are …invest in you.”

Surprisingly, despite the sound advice, many felt Bryant was trying to promote his brand, Personal Corner, an athlete service company he created to help athletes build their brands and empower them. The company offers brand partnerships, community development, merchandising, marketing, and more.

Nevertheless, Dez has built a reputation for defending players and their viewpoints on social media as he came out in support of a three-time Super Bowl champion who received backlash from fans for his physical appearance. Bryant Defended Mahomes for Being Out of Shape

Mahomes came under criticism for being completely out of shape during the OTAs. It initially looked like the 3-time Super Bowl winner had chugged too many beers while celebrating another Super Bowl victory. However, Patrick got support from Dez Bryant who asserted that his being fat is not concerning.

As per Athlon Sports, the former Cowboys wideout took to X, stating that he knows Mahomes’ trainer and the 2-time MVP is perfectly well.

Well, former players like Dez Bryant bring a lot to the table and can help young athletes navigate their early journeys in the world of sports and business. Many times, players get duped and taken advantage of by big corporations that profit off these athletes without sharing a fair portion of the earnings. Many professionals also get in trouble and often end up losing money because of poor planning

Companies like Personal Corner, which cater to young players, are great initiatives, especially if they are run by someone who knows that world. The NFLPA should be inviting platforms built and run by former athletes like Bryant to help young professionals navigate the world of sports and business.