Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos, like many teams before them, came close to handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season, but it just wasn’t in the cards. The defending champions held strong, pushing their unbeaten streak to 9-0—marking their best start to a season since Mahomes took over as quarterback.

Advertisement

Brittany Mahomes proudly reminded everyone that her husband, Patrick Mahomes’ team is still the one to beat.

Brittany took to Instagram after the win, posting pictures of herself and the kids with a caption stating that the Chiefs are still undefeated. She wrote, ” Still going 100.”

The Chiefs are 9-0 following their close, 16-14 win over the Broncos today. A tightly contested match could have gone either way, but Spags’ defense made sure that didn’t happen.

As they grow confident, with an undefeated season in sight, it will be a tough challenge for the Bills, who are yet to win a game against a team with a winning record this season, let alone a team that is yet to taste defeat.

Buffalo is 8-2 and has all but guaranteed their place in the playoffs and AFC East champions, but a win over the old foes will give them a psychological advantage that they can defeat Super Bowl favorites.