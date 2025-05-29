Caleb Williams Teams Up with Tom Brady’s Former Publicist Stephanie Jones for an Image Makeover in His Second Year

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) walks off the field after the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Being an NFL athlete involves much more than just simply showing up and performing on Sundays. As much as practice and rest are a part of the daily regiment, so too are PR meetings and business ventures.

Advertisement

In a day and age where your brand is just as important as your spot on the roster, public perception is everything. That’s why Caleb Williams has made the decision to partner himself with Stephanie Jones, the former publicist of the game’s greatest signal caller, Tom Brady.

Jones notably played a pivotal role in the production of both the Brady-centered TV mini series, Man in the Arena, and Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady. She’s also the head of JonesWork, a strategy-driven marketing and management agency, which is partnered with several celebrity athletes such as Russell Wilson and Venus Williams.

In light of their new partnership, the Chicago Bears’ quarterback was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Esquire magazine. While he did admit that the team’s losing streak was bad enough to cause him to “drop some tears,” the bulk of the article focuses on depicting him as a fashionable, international traveler who sports a “burgeoning business empire” and an introspective demeanor for someone his age.

Williams’ public image has taken a beating for the better part of the last three years now. Before he had even entered the NFL, many were already turned off by the fact that he was painting his nails pink prior to games at USC.

Once he was in the pros, things only seemed to get worse. A lackluster rookie season, that involved his head coach being fired halfway through, has left an increasingly sour taste in the mouths of football fans.

With his completion percentage and passing success rate well below the league average, those who weren’t put off by his questionable persona were certainly deturbed by his uninspiring play. Considering that he has since decided to throw his former coach, Matt Eberflus, under the bus when asked about the team’s Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders, it’s fair to say that his public perception is at an all-time low right now.

For all of the success that she’s had in helping to manage the careers of less-problematic quarterbacks, the upcoming 2025 regular season will likely prove to be a challenge for both Williams and Jones. When accounting for opponent win percentages from last season, the Bears have the second toughest regular season schedule of any team in the league.

While Chicago will certainly have to do a better job at protecting their quarterback, much of the burden will continue to fall on Williams’ shoulders, as he arguably has the most room for improvement out of any other player on the offense.

Should Williams manage to improve his decision making on Sundays, then there should be little room for concern. Nevertheless, should things continue to get worse, then at least he’ll be in the hands of a company that managed to be recognized by the Observer for being one of the top 50 PR firms in the nation.