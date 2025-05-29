Caleb Williams Teams Up with Tom Brady’s Publicist Stephanie Jones for an Image Makeover in His Second Year

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) walks off the field after the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Being an NFL athlete involves much more than showing up and performing on Sundays. We are not just talking about practice and other things that are part of their daily regimen. The PR meetings and business ventures, which build a player’s brand, are just as important as their spot on the roster these days.

And public perception is everything. That’s why Caleb Williams has made the decision to partner with Stephanie Jones, the longtime publicist behind the image of the game’s greatest signal-caller, Tom Brady.

Jones played a pivotal role in the production of both the Brady-centered TV mini-series, Man in the Arena, and Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady. She’s also the head of JonesWork, a strategy-driven marketing and management agency that has partnered with several celebrity athletes, including Russell Wilson and Venus Williams.

After the new partnership, the Chicago Bears’ quarterback was featured in an exclusive interview with Esquire magazine. He did admit that the team’s losing streak was bad enough to cause him to “drop some tears”. However, the article largely focused on depicting him as a fashionable, international traveler who sports a “burgeoning business empire” and an introspective demeanor for someone his age.

Williams’ public image has taken a beating for the better part of the last three years. Before he had even entered the NFL, many were already turned off by the fact that he was painting his nails pink prior to games at USC. But he’s using his own experiences with bullying to create a lasting impact off the field.

He’s founded Caleb Cares, a nonprofit dedicated to mental health awareness, anti-bullying initiatives, and providing support to underserved communities.

While the Chicago Bears may not have delivered a headline-grabbing season in the win column, Williams threw for 3,541 yards — the fifth-highest single-season total in franchise history — and set a new team record for passing touchdowns by a rookie with 20. Perhaps even more impressive, he kept mistakes to a minimum, tossing just six interceptions across 17 games, tying a franchise record for the fewest interceptions by a QB with at least 10 starts.

For all of the success that Jones has had in helping to manage the careers of quarterbacks, the upcoming 2025 regular season will likely prove to be a challenge for her and Williams.

While Chicago will certainly have to do a better job at protecting their quarterback, much of the burden will continue to fall on Williams’ shoulders. He arguably has the most room for improvement out of any other player on the offense.

Should Williams manage to improve his decision-making on Sundays, then there should be little room for concern.

Should things continue to get worse, then at least he’ll be in the hands of a company that managed to be recognized by the Observer for being one of the top 50 PR firms in the nation.