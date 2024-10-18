Dennis Allen Getting Fired Soon? Alvin Kamara Says Everyone is on The “Hot Seat” After Embarrassing Loss

He says he isn’t worried, but Dennis Allen should be counting his days in New Orleans.

The Saints head coach reacted with a “no” when asked if he was worried about his job after the team’s poor showing against the Broncos. However, this was their fifth straight loss this season, with a very embarrassing 10-33 beating at home.

Some fans left the game midway, unable to bear the sight of another loss and the calls for his sacking only grew louder.

Former Saints owner Tom Benson never fired a head coach during the season. But the new reality of the NFL is that coaches are often fired mid-season, with Robert Saleh being a recent example. Given the gravity of the situation, it would be no surprise if the Saints fire their head coach on Friday morning and start training afresh for the Chargers game.

Amid this crisis, experienced Saints RB Alvin Kamara weighed in on the loss, stating, “There is a certain standard” that a team ought to play up to in the NFL. Kamara elaborated on why every member is on the hot seat, starting with the coaches, by saying:

“And the other reality of this business is, when you start losing too much, everybody gets on the hot seat, right? Coaches. When the coaches leave and then players leave… It is what it is and that’s something I certainly understand and realize.”

Kamara further explained the hard work put in by the players, expressing his disappointment that it’s not reflected in the results:

“They’re putting their blood, sweat, and tears into this, and when you get too many Ls and don’t produce enough Ws, everybody’s jobs are on the line, and that’s affecting people’s families.”

Even Kamara can tell that a big change is imminent in New Orleans.

Advising the players, he urged them to “spend time with family” and “recharge” before the next game against the Chargers, which is after a nine-day gap.

Interestingly, Kamara didn’t have anything supportive to say about his HC, amidst all the calls for his head.

Last week, we saw Robert Saleh getting fired. With a bye week before the Chargers clash, Saints owner Gayle Benson will indeed face some hard choices to get the team back to winning ways.

The writing is on the wall after 5 losses. Fans certainly are impatient with the results, and the leadership must be getting restless too. Could firing him soon give them ample time (8 days) to prepare for the Chargers game with a new coach?