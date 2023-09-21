Drama Ensues as Bears’ Defensive Coordinator Resigns Even After Justin Fields’ Clarification Regarding Comments on Poor Coaching
Prasenjeet Singh
Published September 21, 2023
The Bears are witnessing a disastrous start to the season with crippling defensive and offensive units. Quarterback Justin Fields recently hinted at the possibility of poor coaching contributing to their woes. Fields confessed that his playing style appeared robotic and ineffective, raising questions about the coaching staff’s role in his development. However, he later claimed that his comments were taken out of context.
After his press conference, news broke that the Bears’ defensive coordinator, Alan Williams, had resigned from his position. This unexpected move adds a layer of drama to the team’s already challenging situation. The Bears are now left grappling with internal issues on both sides of the ball.
Justin Fields Says His Statement Was Taken Out of Context
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t looking too happy with the efforts of his team’s coaching staff. Fields, who faced a tough Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had hinted in the press conference that he was “robotic and not playing like himself”. He had continued,
“My goal this week is to say, ‘eff it’ and go out there and play football like I know how to play football. That’s when I play my best is when I’m out there playing free and being myself.” While reflecting on where the problem lies, Fields claimed, “Could be coaching, I think, but at the end of the day they’re doing their job when they’re giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes.”
However, Fields, as per Ari Meirov, later clarified that his comments were taken out of context. “I’m not blaming anything on the coaches, I’m never going to blame anything on the coaches. I’m never going to blame anything on my teammates. Whatever happens in the game, I will take all the blame. Put it on me,” Fields added.
However, despite Justin’s clarification, the Bears faced another setback when it was revealed that their DC Allan Williams has decided to part ways.
Bears’ Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams Officially Resigns
Defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, Alan Williams, has resigned from his position. This unexpected move was announced by the team on Wednesday. Williams cited the need to step back to focus on his health and family in his statement. He said, “I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history.”
Williams expressed his intention to return to coaching after addressing his health concerns. He stated, “I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again.” In the meantime, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will be taking over the defensive play calling duties. All these events are making Chicago fans more anxious, however, they still seem to have faith in their unit which is good to see.
