Erin Andrews Agrees That “B*****s Like Her” Are Needed To Be Put In Their Places By Their Men

Erin Andrews, the renowned sports presenter started off in the media industry as a freelance reporter for FOX in the year 2000. She then went on to work for ESPN and quickly gained fame among the baseball, college football and hockey fans.

The vastly experienced sportscaster also featured in Dancing With The Stars and hosted a bunch of award functions as well. However, recently, Erin made the news for apologizing over two strands of cheek hair. She said sorry to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and all of America for not being at her best during the Cowboys vs Packers game last week.

On “Calm Down With Erin & Charissa” podcast, Andrews had stated that as soon as she got to know about the cheek hair, she plucked them out but the damage was done before that.

Along with that, she also talked in detail on a variety of topics with Charissa. When the chat diverted towards how women like to be treated, both, Charissa and Erin ended up sharing a couple of very interesting points.

Erin Andrews Has An Interesting Take On How Women Like To Be Treated

“Sean told the greatest story about the cleats where he said, ‘I am not asking, I am telling you to wear the screw ins.’ I love him, what a line from him,” Erin said but before she could say anything else, Charissa interrupted and claimed that sometimes, this is how women are required to be treated.

Every once in a while the ladies like to be put in their place! 😯 (just not all the time so be careful 😬) @ErinAndrews @CharissaT @calmdownpodcast pic.twitter.com/T2IXoQZsIk — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) November 19, 2022

“B*****s like us need to be put in our place every now and then, I say that lovingly,” Charissa claimed. However, she went on to add that women also like men who would just roll over sometimes.

“The best way to navigate with us is to know when and how to say something,” Charissa added to which Erin replied, “we say who, we say what.”

It was indeed an interesting conversation which attracted varying opinions. No matter if one agrees or disagrees with Erin and Charissa’s opinions, their podcast is sure going to get a lot of viewership with such content.

