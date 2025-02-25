How Can Fans Register for Free for the NFL Combine? Your Guide to the Indianapolis Event

One of the biggest events of the NFL offseason is nearly upon us. The NFL Scouting Combine officially gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana. Like the NFL Draft, the NFL Scouting Combine is free for the public to attend. But how can fans register?

The NFL offers two different Combine opportunities: the “Inside Look” and the “Combine Experience.” Inside Look offers, “special access to see the best of the NFL prospects, show off their skills to coaches, GMs, and scouts.” Combine Experience provides a chance, “to see NFL Legends [and] take part in an interactive fan festival that celebrates playing football at every level.”

There are prospect workouts on all four days of the Combine. Defensive linemen and linebackers take the field on Thursday, while offensive linemen round out the event on Sunday. Defensive backs and tight ends grace the gridiron on Friday. Quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers work out on Saturday.

Registration for the event began one month ago, but those interested in going can still sign up via nfl.com/onepass. Seating at the Combine is general admission.

Drills on Thursday (DL, LB) and Friday (DB, TE) begin at 3:00 p.m. E.T. Saturday (QB, RB, WR) and Sunday (OL) have drills start at 1:00 p.m. E.T.

The Combine Experience is open from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Sunday’s Combine Experience lasts from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Inside Look times vary and can be seen below:

Thursday: 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Each NFL Scouting Combine registration is good for one adult and “up to five minors.” You are not allowed to bring outside food and beverages to the event. There will be food and beverages available for purchase, though, in the concession area.