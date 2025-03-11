“I Am at the House by Myself”: Puka Nacua Opens Up About Life After Breakup With Halli Aiona

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua looks on during the second quarter between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Puka Nacua revealed on the St. Brown Podcast that he recently broke up with his girlfriend Halli Aiona, after three and a half years together. Since then, he admitted he hasn’t been doing much in his free time, and has spent a lot of time alone, as his teammates prefer to hang out and play video games all day — something he doesn’t find particularly interesting.

Nacua was candid about his breakup while speaking with Amon-Ra and Equanimeous. He shared that he grew a lot during his relationship with Aiona, but that their futures didn’t align, citing his career as an NFL wide receiver as a key reason they couldn’t spend more time together.

The All-Pro receiver also mentioned that he’s been spending a lot of time alone at home during the offseason, keeping up with his chores, which he enjoys.

However, Nacua seemed disappointed that his teammates weren’t interested in going out and exploring LA with him, opting instead to stay inside. Amon-Ra related to this too, saying he’s run into similar issues with teammates.

“I like going to the store by myself… Like go to Target, get some random stuff, clean up. If I want to go out to dinner or get the guys to hang out… but, guys wanna sit at their house, play video games. Bro, there’s time to do that. We’re living in LA. There’s so many cool things to do,” said Nacua.

Nevertheless, Amon-Ra was surprised to hear about Nacua and Aiona’s breakup. He mentioned that his girlfriend had seen their relationship as “goals,” largely because of the TikToks they made together.

“My girl is always showing me your guys’ TikToks,” Amon-Ra told Nacua. “(Aiona) would post the TikToks and show me. Because my girl is doing that stuff too now. But she would show me your guys’ stuff.”

Amon-Ra’s brother, Equanimeous, then cut to the chase and asked Nacua straight up if he wanted his ex back. The Rams wideout approached the question cautiously, mentioning that she was his first real girlfriend and that he had introduced her to his mother. Before he could fully answer, though, Equanimeous sympathized, admitting that he also has an ex he recently broke up with and wants back.

Equanimeous’ honesty seemed to strike a chord with Nacua, who then shared a heartbreaking quote about how his life has been since his ex left him.

“Man, this whole relationship and then everything; life is not the same the way it was when we first met,” Nacua said candidly.

Equanimeous then asked if stuff doesn’t hit the same anymore. “Yeah, man… I mean, shoot, I learned a lot about myself. And she was really good like my first girlfriend. We grew a lot together,” Nacua added.

“But also, being like man, I don’t think we’re aligned on where we want to go in our futures. And like, I kinda know where I want my life to go and what I have to do. So she needed to really be on board and willing to sacrifice, and take a true back seat and wait her turn for marriage. I don’t think I’ll be ready to get married anytime soon.”

It’s a devastating reality that Nacua must be living, but it’s one that most of us in relationships experience sooner or later. Sometimes two people’s futures just don’t align and they can only grow so much together. At a certain stop, there’s a breaking point in some relationships. It’s too bad that Nacua couldn’t make his relationship work. He seems a little heartbroken.

Who is Halli Aiona?

Aiona is a content creator who lives in Los Angeles and has a big following on TikTok and Instagram. She began as an assistant for special needs children before transitioning to dentistry as an assistant. But since 2022, she’s focused solely on content creation to showcase her lifestyle. She gained a ton of traction for her reactions to Nacua’s games while she was watching them live.

Nacua and Halli met in 2021 but didn’t go officially public with their relationship until 2022. Aiona is originally from Phoenix, AZ, but moved to LA to support Nacua’s career.

Now that the two are broken up, it’ll be interesting to see if she stays in LA or moves back home or somewhere else. But we support both Puka and Halli and wish them well as they move forward. Losing somebody you love is never an easy thing to go through.