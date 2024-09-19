“I Didn’t Play to My Standard”: Patrick Mahomes Confesses to Missing Opportunities Down the Middle of the Field vs Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket in the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Bengals led 16-10 at halftime.

Despite the hype surrounding the matchup against Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes’ performance against the Bengals on Sunday fell short of his usual standards. The Chiefs QB posted decent numbers but for an average player. With the Bengals’ defense effectively limiting his mobility, Mahomes finished the game with 151 yards, his lowest in the last five games against the Bengals. While he recorded two TDs, he also threw two interceptions. Unsurprisingly, the clutch QB wasn’t pleased with his performance. He acknowledged his mistakes, stating, “I didn’t play to my standard” during the Wednesday press conference:

“Yeah, I think this last week in general, I didn’t play to my standard. So I think I have to be better. There were some opportunities down the middle area of the field that I think I missed.”

The Chiefs QB was responding to a reporter’s query on why he received many passes either at or behind the line of scrimmage. In his response, Mahomes confessed he needed to be better and regretted missing key opportunities during the game, which could’ve improved the Chiefs’ scoring.

The 3x Super Bowl winner further explained that despite one TD pass to Rashee Rice working in their favor, he missed the plot when the Bengals took away the “deep stuff” option.

“But you still have the ability to threaten the middle of the field. So, that’s something that I’ll continue to work at and limit mistakes for myself,” Mahomes explained, hinting at how he can bounce back in the next game.

Additionally, Mahomes analyzed the interception he threw in the Bengals game and highlighted the key areas he needs to focus on before meeting the Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

Mahomes recalls the mistake behind his interception

The Chiefs QB explained the “little things” he needs to improve, including “getting the ball there on time accurately, without making mistakes.” Adding further, he recalled responding late to Travis Kelce’s window, which ultimately caused the interception.

“Yeah, with the tight zone coverages and the match zone coverages that you’re playing. The windows aren’t big. So, you’ve to be on time. Even if you look at the first interception I threw, I think Travis had a window there. I just was late to that window. So, just being on time. And if you’re not, the defenses collapse those windows quickly.”

In a nutshell, the Bengals game prompted the 29-year-old quarterback to reassess and refine his approach. As the Chiefs prepare to face the Falcons this week, Mahomes aims to minimize mistakes. Because, despite two wins, the QB is focused on the bigger picture—the Super Bowl.