“I’ll Sell the Team”: Countering Bill Belichick’s “27th in Cash Spending” Narrative, Robert Kraft Says There is No Dearth of Funds in New England

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with coach Bill Belichick after the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime to advance to fifth Super Bowl in eight seasons. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have long been regarded as one of the most successful teams in the NFL, courtesy Tom Brady. However, their recent performances have left fans and analysts stumped. This has resulted in questions regarding the team’s ability to maintain their dominance. Many critics argue that the Patriots’ struggles are a result of mismanagement by the team’s leadership. And that there is little reluctance from the management to invest heavily in star players.

Advertisement

As a result, the team hasn’t bore very good results. Adding fuel to the fire, Patriots coach Bill Belichick made some revealing remarks during the 2022 end-of-season press conference, shedding light on the team’s spending practices. However, recently, Patriots owner Robert Kraft made his stance clear on the sufficiency of funds in the pockets of the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

Belichick’s Revelation: Patriots Rank 27th in Spending

Belichick’s exact words while talking about his unit’s spendings were, “Our spending in 2020, our spending in 2021, and our spending in 2022, the aggregate of that, was we were 27th in the league in cash spending.” He further emphasized, “Over a three-year period, we are one of the lowest-spending teams in the league.”

Amid concerns about financial limitations affecting the New England Patriots’ player acquisitions, team owner Robert Kraft, as reported by Khari Thompson and Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, recently stated, “money spending will never be the issue, I promise you, or I’ll sell the team.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1675489750860582913?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kraft emphasized that Belichick had never been denied any financial support for player acquisitions and asserted, “He has never come to me and not gotten everything he wanted from a cash-spending perspective. We have never set limits.” Kraft’s strong statement aimed to reassure fans that financial constraints would not hinder the team’s ability to compete at the highest level.

Advertisement

Belichick’s Record and Future Prospects