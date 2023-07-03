“I’ll Sell the Team”: Countering Bill Belichick’s “27th in Cash Spending” Narrative, Robert Kraft Says There is No Dearth of Funds in New England
The New England Patriots have long been regarded as one of the most successful teams in the NFL, courtesy Tom Brady. However, their recent performances have left fans and analysts stumped. This has resulted in questions regarding the team’s ability to maintain their dominance. Many critics argue that the Patriots’ struggles are a result of mismanagement by the team’s leadership. And that there is little reluctance from the management to invest heavily in star players.
As a result, the team hasn’t bore very good results. Adding fuel to the fire, Patriots coach Bill Belichick made some revealing remarks during the 2022 end-of-season press conference, shedding light on the team’s spending practices. However, recently, Patriots owner Robert Kraft made his stance clear on the sufficiency of funds in the pockets of the New England Patriots.
Belichick’s Revelation: Patriots Rank 27th in Spending
Belichick’s exact words while talking about his unit’s spendings were, “Our spending in 2020, our spending in 2021, and our spending in 2022, the aggregate of that, was we were 27th in the league in cash spending.” He further emphasized, “Over a three-year period, we are one of the lowest-spending teams in the league.”
Amid concerns about financial limitations affecting the New England Patriots’ player acquisitions, team owner Robert Kraft, as reported by Khari Thompson and Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, recently stated, “money spending will never be the issue, I promise you, or I’ll sell the team.”
Kraft emphasized that Belichick had never been denied any financial support for player acquisitions and asserted, “He has never come to me and not gotten everything he wanted from a cash-spending perspective. We have never set limits.” Kraft’s strong statement aimed to reassure fans that financial constraints would not hinder the team’s ability to compete at the highest level.
Belichick’s Record and Future Prospects
The 21 season long tenure of Bill Belichick with the Patriots has been exemplary. During all these years, the team from New England posted a regular-season record of 262 wins and 108 losses. His accomplishments make him the most successful coach in Patriots history. To put it into perspective, Belichick’s 262 victories with the franchise far surpass the second-place holder, Mike Holovak’s 52 wins.
As the upcoming seasons inches closer and New England’s team fights to regain their former glory, the spotlight will be on Belichick as his record in Tom Brady’s absence hasn’t been as good as he would have wanted it to be.
