Is Tom Brady playing tonight? Amid ongoing family issues, all eyes on $250 million QB ahead of Saints vs Bucs clash

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly going through a tough phase in their married life. Amidst all this, Brady’s Buccaneers are set to take on the Saints in their second game of the season.

Tom Brady is one of the finest quarterbacks in the game. The 45-year-old announcing his retirement from the sport earlier this year was the biggest story of the offseason.

Almost everyone opined that it was indeed the right time for the star QB to call it quits. However, Brady decided to surprise everyone and un-retired in a matter of weeks.

Although NFL fans were elated by Brady’s decision, it apparently caused marital problems between the QB and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen.

Gisele is reportedly disappointed with Brady continuously prioritizing his NFL stint over family. Speculations of a possible rift between Tom and Gisele reached all time high after Tom missed the training camp for 11 days and upon returned, started that he’s dealing with a lot of personal sh*t.

Is Tom Brady playing tonight?

Amidst all the hullaballoo, $250 million QB Tom took the field in the Bucs opener against the Cowboys and successfully led his side to a massive win. Right from the word go, the boys from Tampa were all over the Cowboys.

The 19-3 win would have definitely boosted Tampa fans’ confidence as many were a little nervous about how Tom will perform while his personal life is in crisis.

Against Prescott’s boys, Tom raked in 212 yards, scored a touchdown and also led the side beautifully. Unless he sustains any last minute injury, Tom is expected to start against the New Orleans Saints in his second game of the season.

There is absolutely no reason for which the Bucs will bench a fit Tom Brady. In his first season for them, Brady won a Super Bowl title. In the second season, he guided them to the playoffs and also reported great numbers.

With 5,316 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and a 102.1 passer rating last season, Tom yet again proved that age is actually just a number for the GOAT. This is his third season with the Bucs and looking at how he played in the opener, it would be fair to say that he looks in fine form.

Meanwhile, the Saints would also feel like the momentum is with them as they were able to script a magnificent comeback against the Falcons in their season opener.

Without a doubt, the Saints versus Buccaneers matchup promises to be an entertaining one.