“Jobless Bum” Jason Kelce Becomes an “Uber Driver” for Former Teammate Days After Retirement

After announcing to hang up his cleats just a few days back, Jason Kelce is apparently testing his hands at driving for Uber. Does he have the talent? Maybe. His former teammate sure seems to think so. Jokes aside, Kelce isn’t really starting his career as an Uber driver, although he would sure excel as one. Imagine the stories he has in stock. However, this one-time lucky customer of Jason, as well as his former teammate, Beau Allen, needed a lift to the Philly Show on Saturday. The latter’s post, updating the fans about the same, has since left us in a frenzy.

The former nose tackle for the Eagles was invited to the Philly Show, a sports memorabilia event, where several legends, including Allen, signed autographs and took part in photo ops for fans. Ahead of the event, Allen took to X (formerly Twitter), to bless us fans with a selfie of him and Jason. The now-former Eagles center can be seen flashing a cheerful smile while Allen in the passenger seat gazes at the lens with a death stare. He wrote in the captions of the post:

“Needed a ride to @Philly_Show , thankfully this jobless bum could drop me off #uberdriver“

This post has since sent shockwaves among fans. The majority of fans crowded the comments with their carefully crafted takes, all reeking with sarcasm. While one fan quipped that he was surprised that Jason “can afford gas at this point“, another remarked that he “gotta get his life together.” Even the ‘New Heights‘ podcast joined in on the fun, asking Allen to consider giving Jason five stars. Take a look:

While carpooling with Jason is on everyone’s bucket list, there are already a few things fans feel he should take up in the post-retirement era.

Is Jason Kelce Becoming a Firefighter?

One thing other than an Uber driver that has come up more than once is Jason becoming a firefighter. With a towering stature of 6 feet 3 inches and a 295-pound frame, it’s no surprise why fans feel that the six-time First-Team All-Pro will very likely become a firefighter. Surprisingly, several betting sides have already started releasing odds about Jason Kelce’s next job. Not-so-surprisingly, Firefighter currently sits at the top with +400 odds, as per BetOnline.

Becoming a public speaker is another option on the table, with the same odds (+400) as becoming a smoke jumper. Regardless, fans appear to favor his move toward being a public speaker — which can mean many things. Perhaps a broadcasting gig, given that his podcast is already one of the most entertaining shows out there.

At the moment, Jason’s next steps and destinations are uncertain. But one thing is for sure — the dad of three will enjoy retirement to the fullest, enjoying that quality time he has been missing all these years due to commitments.