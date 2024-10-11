Kayla Nicole Details Why There’s ‘No Room to Communicate’ with Travis Kelce; Angel Reese Weighs In

Kayla Nicole, co-host of “I Am Athlete,” and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had an on-and-off relationship from 2017 until their difficult breakup in May 2023. After the split, Travis began dating Taylor Swift in September, while Kayla channeled her energy into her sports career and fitness, choosing to stay single. Since then, the former couple hasn’t exchanged words in public.

In a candid conversation on the “Unapologetically Angele” podcast, released Thursday night, Chicago Sky star Angele Reese brought up the topic everyone was curious about. “If you guys (Kayla and Travis) got to see each other, you guys are cool or not?” Reese asked Kayla. Nicole’s response was thoughtful and revealing.

“I mean, I’ll probably like hit him with a head nod. We’ve seen each other in public places. But I think that we’re both aware of the nature of his new situation, that there’s just no room for us to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy. So, we just keep it moving.”

Recognizing Kayla’s maturity and acceptance of Kelce’s relationship with Swift, Angele Reese shared her own sentiments. “I loved you guys together,” she said, confirming her fondness for their past relationship.

It’s also noteworthy that neither Kayla nor Travis publicly blamed anyone for the split. Kayla’s remarks highly suggest there’s no animosity between them. Fans could perhaps wonder if Travis will address Kayla’s comments on the “New Heights” podcast.

Despite the amicable split between Kayla and Travis, the initial days post-breakup were tough for Kayla. However, Kayla chose not to quit. Instead, she quickly found her footing by embracing fitness, which became her pathway to recovery and personal growth.

How did Kayla move on from the breakup?

Post-breakup, Kayla discovered a renewed passion for fitness. Signifying it in the podcast, Angele Reese commended her dedication, sharing how Kayla’s fitness videos have become a source of inspiration, even for herself. In response, Kayla enthusiastically recounted her lifelong love for staying active.

“I’ve always been a gym girly. I told you I was a gymnast. At the age of 5, I was a competitive gymnast up until my junior year of high school. And after that, I had that instilled in me, so I kind of needed that time in the gym. It was like I missed something and I needed to be active in some capacity.”

While Kayla and Travis have moved on, they avoid any sort of public communication due to the intense scrutiny from fans. Recently, Kayla admitted to facing backlash from Taylor Swift’s fanbase, thus making it clear that both prefer to keep things cordial and focus on their own lives.