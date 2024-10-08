NFL Insider Says Travis Kelce Illegally Pitched the Ball Like He Was Playing Rugby vs Saints

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs vs Saints game is in full drive with the defending champions leading at 16-7. However, just like any other NFL game, this one has received criticism for some of its plays as well. It was Travis Kelce and his pitch to Samaje Perine that did not sit well with the NFL Insider, Ryan Evans.

Right after Kelce pulled off an unexpected underhanded lateral, Evans took to X and called the play “illegal.” According to the reporter, it looked more like rugby and less like football. He said:

“CTE: #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has seemingly FORGOT what sport he’s playing as he ILLEGALLY pitched the ball like he was playing RUGBY. Does the NFL need to evolve their CTE and Concussion protocols?”

For Evans, the play that was executed by the Chiefs most definitely called for a collision, which could have resulted in serious injury. However, the refs did not intervene and the Mahomes-led team got their yards.

A little insight into what exactly happened: It was a 3rd and 22 for the Chiefs when Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to his TE, Travis Kelce. In an unprecedented manner, Kelce slanted himself and flicked the ball to running back Samaje Perine.

It could have turned out to be a first down but he was soon thrown out of the bounds. While Troy Aikman believed the unanticipated play to be a mere instinct, rather than a devised plan, Andy Reid confirmed otherwise.

The Chiefs HC announced that it was a designed play, one that they often practice. He said, “We do it every day in practice. I can’t tell you the name of it.” This is indeed true because Kelce‘s last season’s lateral overhanded throw to Kadarius Toney had a similar tune set to it.

Former Eagles’ center and Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, believed that the play made the TE look like he was playing basketball. Meanwhile, former safety, Ryan Clark, voiced how plays like these appear to be a second nature to Travis Kelce and compared it to ex-Ravens’ DE, Ed Reed.

Reed was known for interceptions that were lateral and kept the play going. As the game is still progressing, it will be astonishing to see whether similar calls will be made by the Chiefs or if they will stick to their regular plays.