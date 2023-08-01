Pat McAfee Can’t Stop Drooling Over $262,500,000 Contract Holder Justin Herbert; “Once You Get Rich, You Get More Handsome”

Justin Herbert, who recently signed a whopping $262,500,000 extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. As the host, Pat McAfee welcomed the star quarterback, he couldn’t help but admire the combination of talent and charisma that Herbert brings to the table.

During the interview, Justin Herbert not only discussed his contract extension but also expressed complete faith in the Chargers’ front office and his agents for handling the negotiations. However, it seemed that Pat McAfee was more captivated by Justin Herbert’s presence and appearance. Throughout the conversation, Pat couldn’t help but shower compliments on the young quarterback, praising his handsome looks and on-field talent.

The Charismatic Justin Herbert on the Pat McAfee Show

During the exciting episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the host, Pat McAfee, couldn’t hide his admiration for the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, Justin Herbert. Introducing him in a fun and dramatic way, Pat said, “The man joining us right now is a quarterback, yeah, just loves football through and through, absolutely loves doing media and interviews.” He playfully added, “Stud quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, the ever-handsome Justin Herbert.”

“Once you get rich, you get more handsome,” Pat McAfee jokingly remarked as he continued to praise Justin Herbert’s looks and overall demeanor during the interview. Amidst the interaction, Pat couldn’t resist commenting on Justin’s impressive hair, saying, “You look so cool with your hair right now,” referring to his luscious locks that have been a topic of conversation among fans and media alike.

When discussing his contract extension, Justin expressed complete confidence in the Chargers’ front office, saying, “I had complete faith in the front office and Tom, you know they’ve done such a great job taking care of us.” He credited his agents for their work, adding, “My agents and Ed McGuire, Katie Sylvan, they work great together, and I’m glad we got it out of the way.”

With a mix of insights about contract negotiations, preseason preparations, and the explosive offensive potential, the interview provided fans with a fascinating look into the mindset and approach of Justin Herbert, who continues to impress both on and off the field.

Justin Herbert’s Thoughtful Approach to Preseason Games